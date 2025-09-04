D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a federal lawsuit Thursday challenging the Trump administration's deployment of armed National Guard troops in Washington.

The legal action targets President Donald Trump's Aug. 11 federalization of the Metropolitan Police Department under emergency powers and the subsequent authorization allowing 2,300 National Guardsmen to carry weapons while patrolling city streets.

Schwalb argued the deployment violates the Posse Comitatus Act, which prevents military forces from conducting domestic law enforcement activities. He contended the armed troops operate under direct military command rather than civilian police authority.

"Armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil," Schwalb stated, calling the action "plainly illegal" and a threat to democracy and civil liberties.

The White House defended the deployment as lawful presidential authority to protect federal assets and assist law enforcement. Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson dismissed the lawsuit as an attempt to "undermine the President's highly successful operations to stop violent crime in DC."

While the initial 30-day authorization expires next week, Vice President JD Vance suggested the mission could continue with congressional approval. An Aug. 25 executive order created a permanent D.C. National Guard public safety unit.

Schwalb claimed the military presence harms community-police relations, creates public fear and damages the local economy by deterring tourism and business activity.

The lawsuit follows a similar federal court ruling that deemed troop deployments in Los Angeles illegal during immigration enforcement operations back in the spring.