Fox News’ Dana Perino confronted Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong, who is running for governor of Wisconsin, with damning past tweets she posted demanding the police be defunded and abolished.

“Why shouldn’t people take you at your word when you say you want to abolish the police?!!” Perino pressed the socialist while showing images of her radical posts on screen.

She obviously wasn’t prepared for this…

Click To Watch Video

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Good guy with a gun stops Idaho fast food shooting

Jordan Salinas, 35, a healthcare worker who had been horseback riding with his girlfriend, pulled into a Twin Falls, Idaho In-N-Out Burger Saturday when a mass shooting erupted. Using military-style techniques, Salinas drew his legally owned suppressed pistol and engaged gunman Chad Williams after watching him raise a rifle and fire toward vehicles in the drive-thru — the first time Salinas had ever aimed his weapon at another person.

Williams retreated from the drive-thru after encountering return fire from both Salinas and an off-duty police officer dining at the restaurant. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Three people were killed and seven wounded, but Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson said the casualties would have been far higher without the two men’s intervention.

Salinas said witnessing a 2021 Boise mall shooting had motivated him to train for exactly such a scenario, reasoning that his role as caregiver for his wheelchair-bound brother made preparation essential.

Trump calls off Iran attack, announces new talks beginning Monday

President Trump canceled a planned “massive” strike on Iran over the weekend after private appeals from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Iran itself. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke directly with Trump Saturday, relaying that regional allies preferred a negotiated settlement and believed a deal was imminent. Trump said he deferred to the Gulf states’ judgment, asking the crown prince whether he’d rather have an attack or a deal.

New Iran negotiations are set to begin Monday, with Trump saying the framework would address both the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program. The US position remains that Iran must agree to a cease-fire before substantive talks can proceed. Trump acknowledged skepticism about Iran’s reliability, noting Iranian officials have previously contradicted what they told him privately.

Trump stressed the US military remains ready to strike at any moment and declined to set a deadline for reaching a permanent agreement.

Todd Blanche rescinds $1.8B Anti-Weaponization Fund to clear path for AG confirmation

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche officially rescinded a proposed $1.8 billion fund intended to compensate targets of alleged government weaponization Sunday, removing the primary obstacle blocking his Senate confirmation as permanent Attorney General. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on his nomination Tuesday.

Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Thom Tillis had blocked Blanche’s confirmation, vowing they would not advance his nomination until the fund was permanently killed. Both senators are departing the Senate after feuding with Trump, who declined to endorse Tillis and backed Ken Paxton over Cornyn in the Texas GOP primary. Trump last week floated temporarily withdrawing Blanche’s nomination until both senators leave office.

Despite rescinding the fund, Trump signaled Sunday he would continue pursuing anti-weaponization compensation through legislation if Blanche isn’t confirmed. Tillis acknowledged Blanche was qualified but warned Trump appeared intent on reviving the payout through other means.

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