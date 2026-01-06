PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kingmiked824's avatar
kingmiked824
2h

You wish you were on epsteins list dont you, they way you blow Trump on a daily basis is telling. The same dumb America first morons cheering about a kidnapping . losers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Judy Vincent's avatar
Judy Vincent
1h

She often makes herself just sound stupid, never mind maybe she just is because she’s like a broken record always opposite on anything Trump to the point she’s predictable and boring

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture