GOP Rep. Jim Jordan fired back at CNN’s Dana Bash for attacking President Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela and the capture of former socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro, setting the record straight on his America First agenda.

“Biden let a Chinese spy balloon fly across the country,… you think President Trump would allow that?!” Jordan exploded. “Trump demonstrates strength!”

Watch the live CNN clash here:

Trump launches ‘fraud’ investigation of California, calls state worse than Minnesota

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning a “fraud investigation of California has begun,” comparing the state unfavorably to Minnesota amid its own multibillion-dollar fraud scandal.

Broad accusation: Trump declared on Truth Social that “California, under Governor Gavin Newscum', is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible,” using his nickname for Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, though the president provided no specifics about who is conducting the investigation or what alleged fraud is being examined.

Minnesota comparison: The claim contrasts California’s situation with Minnesota’s ongoing scandal involving billions in fraud, positioning the Golden State as potentially worse despite that state already facing federal scrutiny and large-scale DHS operations targeting fraudulent activities

Trump’s signed post concluded “Thank you for your attention to this matter” without elaborating on the scope, timeline, or focus of any California investigation.

Trump to rally House Republicans as Venezuela operation dominates expectations

President Trump will speak to congressional Republicans Tuesday morning at the recently renamed Trump and Kennedy Center, with lawmakers predicting the recent Venezuela military action and Nicolas Maduro’s capture will take center stage.

Event timing and scope: Trump’s scheduled 10 a.m. livestreamed address comes as House members reconvene from holiday break for an all-day strategy session on 2026 priorities, though sources told Fox News Digital they anticipate Venezuela consuming most of the discussion, with one lawmaker estimating “30 minutes on Venezuela and five on policy.”

Expected messaging: Florida Representative Mike Haridopolos believes Trump will walk through both the legal rationale for the operation and emphasize Maduro’s international isolation, pointing out U.S., Canadian, and European Union non-recognition means “The only people who recognize him are our enemies.”

Rally format predicted: Texas Representative Wesley Hunt anticipated Trump covering administration achievements, the Caracas operation, codifying his policy agenda, and November midterm strategy in what one source described as a likely “rally-type speech,” while another GOP member complained about delaying strategy discussions “until we get back to work.”

The gathering at the renamed performing arts center follows Maduro’s New York arraignment, with Democrats already characterizing the Venezuelan intervention as grounds for impeachment.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting officially shuts down after GOP funding cuts

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting officially ceased operations Monday following congressional Republican votes to eliminate taxpayer funding for the nearly 60-year-old organization that distributed federal money to PBS, NPR, and their affiliates nationwide.

Complete dissolution: CPB’s board of directors decided to completely dissolve the agency rather than maintain it as an inactive entity that a future Democratic administration could revive, with President and CEO Patricia Harrison stating “CPB’s final act would be to protect the integrity of the public media system and the democratic values by dissolving, rather than allowing the organization to remain defunded and vulnerable to additional attacks.”

Budget battle details: Congress voted last July to slash approximately $9.4 billion in public media and foreign aid spending—eliminating $8.3 billion from USAID and $1.1 billion from CPB—after White House requests citing the organization’s “lengthy history of anti-conservative bias,” pointing to NPR CEO Katherine Maher’s past description of Trump as a “fascist” and “deranged racist” plus recent PBS transgender character programming.

Surviving entities: NPR and PBS continue operating independently through diverse funding including foundation grants, advertising revenue, and voluntary donations from viewers and listeners, maintaining operations despite losing federal support channeled through the now-defunct CPB.

Maher told Congress in March she regretted her earlier Trump comments as the White House pushed for the less funding that ultimately ended the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Congress unveils $174 billion spending package to avoid January shutdown

Lawmakers released a new spending bill Monday totaling at least $174 billion that could receive a House vote this week, representing significant progress toward preventing another government shutdown ahead of the January 30 deadline.

Three-bill package structure: The bipartisan legislation bundles appropriations for commerce-justice-science ($78 billion for NASA, FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Bureau of Prisons), energy-water development ($58 billion with $25 billion for National Nuclear Security Administration including weapons modernization), and interior-environment ($38 billion for EPA, Forest Service, and Interior Department), plus over $3 billion in community project earmarks.

Bipartisan backing secured: House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole praised investments in community safety and energy infrastructure, while top Democrat Rosa DeLauro called it “a forceful rejection of draconian cuts” proposed by Trump and Republicans, with Speaker Mike Johnson framing it as avoiding a “bloated omnibus bill” to satisfy conservative fiscal hawks like Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris who sees it keeping discretionary spending below last year’s levels.

Path forward mapped: The House Rules Committee meets Tuesday evening to advance the legislation toward Thursday’s likely floor vote, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer signaling Democratic cooperation, though Senator Patty Murray emphasized the package ensures “Congress, not President Trump and Russ Vought, decides how taxpayer dollars are spent.”

Passing this package would complete six of twelve required spending bills, with more difficult measures like defense funding still pending following the 43-day government shutdown that ended in November.