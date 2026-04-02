GOP Rep. Brandon Gill confronted sanctuary city Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago for his radical polices preventing local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE and for accepting several mysterious luxury gifts, demanding he reveal who they came from.

“You won’t even tell us who these gifts are coming from! That is a serious ethical concern!!” Gill blasted Johnson.

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When consumers give up, the markets fall quickly. 401(k)’s are in for a rough ride.

Economists point to the “Expectations Index” as a key signal of America’s financial health. When the Index is below 80, it’s a major warning sign that a recession is near. In January, it fell to 65.

This isn’t just a dip, it’s a declaration. Our economy relies on a strong job market and confident consumers buying goods. In 2026, America’s working class is cutting non-essential spending.

The HR Executive reports “a worried and distracted workforce, whose concerns have them in “survival mode.”

This “crisis of confidence” may impact those near retirement the most. It indicates deep, structural stress in the framework holding up your 401(k)’s and IRA’s.

Most 401(k)s and IRAs are designed for “fair weather.” They thrive when the economy is booming. They are not built to withstand the pressure of “a 12-year low in consumer confidence.”

Gold is the “Foul Weather” Fund. When expectations drop and paper markets begin to crumble, the rich often turn to physical gold and silver to preserve their wealth.

One wealth saving move involves an IRS loophole that allows a tax-free, penalty-free transfer of funds from a 401(k), IRA, or pension, into physical gold and silver. Download the FREE 2026 Gold Investing Guide and we’ll give you the step by step process that can protect your retirement savings from this crumbling economy.

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Trump says Operation Epic Fury’s “core strategic objectives are nearing completion” after 32 days, warns US will hit Iran “extremely hard” for 2-3 weeks

President Donald Trump told the nation Wednesday that after 32 days of Operation Epic Fury, Iran is “essentially really no longer a threat,” with their navy “absolutely destroyed,” air force “gone,” and missiles “just about used up or beaten.”

Trump said “these core strategic objectives are nearing completion” and the U.S. is “on track to complete all of America’s military objectives shortly. Very shortly,” warning “we’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong.”

On rising gas prices: Trump acknowledged gas prices surpassing $4 per gallon but called increases “short term” and “entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers.” He touted America’s economy and oil production, saying “when this conflict is over, the strait will open up naturally” and “gas prices will rapidly come back down.”

The casualties: Trump honored “the 13 American warriors who have laid down their lives” and said he twice traveled to Dover Air Force Base, with families telling him “please, sir, please finish the job, every one of them.”

Perspective and Obama critique: Trump urged Americans to keep the conflict “in perspective,” noting it’s lasted 32 days compared to Vietnam’s 19 years. He said he was “honored” to terminate Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, calling it a “disaster” that gave Iran “$1.7 billion in cash” and would have led to “a colossal arsenal of massive nuclear weapons.”

Iran threatens “more crushing, broader and more destructive actions” after Trump declares Operation Epic Fury an “overwhelming victory”

Iran’s military command Khatam Al-Anbiya threatened Thursday to launch “crushing and destructive attacks” on the US after President Donald Trump’s primetime address declared Operation Epic Fury an “overwhelming” victory, saying “with trust in almighty God, this war will continue until your humiliation, disgrace, permanent and certain regret, and surrender. Await our more crushing, broader and more destructive actions.”

What Trump said: Trump had claimed “Iran’s Navy is gone. Their Air Force is in ruins. Their leaders, most of them—the terrorist regime they led—are dead,” adding “never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear and devastating large-scale losses in a matter of weeks.”

Why it matters: Despite saying Iran was “really no longer a threat,” Trump warned “we’re going to hit them extremely hard. Over the next two to three weeks, we’re going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong,” threatening to knock out Iran’s electricity-generating plants if there’s no cease-fire agreement. Trump tried convincing skeptical Americans by calling the operation an “investment in your children and your grandchildren’s future” amid poor polling and rising fuel prices, urging Americans to keep the 32-day conflict “in perspective” compared to Vietnam’s 19 years or Iraq’s 8 years.

The reaction: Polls consistently show most Americans disapprove of the war effort, with skepticism among US allies. Australian PM Anthony Albanese urged Trump to provide more clarity on US objectives, while UK PM Keir Starmer defended NATO after Trump said he was “strongly considering” pulling Washington out of the defense pact over Iran.

California allegedly lost $180 billion to fraud during Newsom’s tenure, from unemployment to Medi-Cal to homelessness funds

A City Journal report alleges that California lost at least $180 billion to systematic fraud during Governor Gavin Newsom’s tenure, with the state officially admitting to $20 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims alone—though independent experts place the figure at $32.6 billion after the administration “suspended all of the rules” for eligibility during the pandemic.

The scale: State records confirmed the EDD paid hundreds of millions to active prisoners, including 133 death row inmates, while Memphis rapper “Nuke Bizzle” obtained $700,000 using stolen identities. Sources at HHS estimate a 25% fraud rate in Medi-Cal since 2019, with experts calculating a loss of $146 billion using a conservative 15% rate.

Why it matters: Despite spending $24 billion on homelessness in five years, California’s auditor reported the government lacked data to assess if programs were working, with CFO Cody Holmes charged with embezzling $2.2 million for exotic cars and a mansion. Federal authorities charged over 50 individuals—many allegedly tied to Romanian organized crime—for using “skimming” devices to steal millions from the Electronic Benefit Transfer system. In November 2025, Newsom’s former chief of staff Dana Williamson was charged with allegedly siphoning campaign and COVID-19 recovery funds.

The inaction: The California State Auditor has designated “Medi-Cal Eligibility” as “high-risk” every year since 2007, with the state failing to fix “eligibility discrepancies.” Despite Republican Assembly member Leticia Castillo proposing a Medi-Cal fraud assessment task force in February, Newsom has not supported the bill.

Four astronauts embark on NASA’s Artemis II, first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years

Four astronauts—NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen—launched Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center on Artemis II, humanity’s first crewed lunar voyage in more than half a century aboard a 32-story Space Launch System rocket.

Why it matters: NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman called the mission NASA getting “back in the business of sending astronauts to the moon” after a half-century hiatus, with all future moon plans—including a sustainable lunar base by 2028—hinging on Artemis II’s success. Unlike Apollo’s “fast flags and footprints” race against the Soviets, Artemis aims for long-term lunar presence with Artemis IV targeting a south pole landing in 2028, two years before an anticipated Chinese crew arrival.

The challenges: The mission’s risk assessment remains undisclosed though NASA says odds are “better than 50-50.” The capsule’s toilet shut down shortly after activation, forcing the crew to use backup bag-and-funnel systems while engineers troubleshoot the “lunar loo,” and hydrogen leak concerns from earlier tests were resolved during a smooth countdown.

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