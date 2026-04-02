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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
4d

Washington DC is corrupt as it's full of democRATs. Investigate everyone who is running for

office whether if the Republican or Democratic and pick he best available and hope for the

best.

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larry smead's avatar
larry smead
3d

One wonders how fraud and corruption has escalated so much. Virtue has been forgotten.

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