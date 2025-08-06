DHS

Immigration enforcement officers avoided injury during a weekend arson attack on their field office, highlighting escalating tensions surrounding federal deportation operations.

An unidentified suspect shattered windows with rocks before igniting a fire behind the Yakima facility Saturday, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed.

The building, located 140 miles southeast of Seattle, houses both Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and Washington state social services offices. The attacker set flames near a chain-link fence surrounding the property's rear section.

Public signage identifies the complex as a Department of Homeland Security facility, though McLaughlin stopped short of confirming immigration agents were specifically targeted. Local authorities are investigating the incident as arson. No federal personnel suffered injuries.

The attack occurred amid what McLaughlin described as an 830% surge in assaults against ICE personnel during the Trump administration's expanded deportation efforts. She attributed the increase to inflammatory political rhetoric from Democratic leaders.

"Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, Tim Walz, and Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization," McLaughlin said.

The Yakima incident follows violent demonstrations in Los Angeles in June, where protesters hurled concrete at federal detention center officers and torched autonomous vehicles following a Home Depot deportation raid. Trump subsequently deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to restore order.

Since, there have been a growing number of attacks on ICE agents. In an official statement, the White House listed a few of these incidents, including a shooting of ICE agents in Alvarado, Texas on July 4, beatings in Portland on the same day, and another shooting at a Border Facility in McAllen, Texas on July 7 that left ICE agents hospitalized.

The statement also compiled Democrat officials’ responses to ICE agents doing their jobs, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries asking Americans to “fight it in the streets” and Tim Walz’s “Trump’s modern-day Gastapo.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed accountability for attacks on law enforcement. "Anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement officers will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," McLaughlin quoted Noem as saying.