Cracker Barrel reversed its controversial logo redesign Tuesday night after facing intense customer backlash and pressure from former President Donald Trump, who called for the company to restore its classic branding.

The restaurant chain announced it was scrapping its new text-only logo and bringing back the "Old Timer" character sitting by a barrel, stating "We said we would listen, and we have." Trump had urged the company earlier Tuesday to "go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response," calling it a potential billion-dollar publicity opportunity.

Critics on social media suggested the company caved to right-wing pressure, while supporters celebrated the reversal. Trump congratulated Cracker Barrel that evening, writing "All of your fans very much appreciate it."

However, the reversal of the company’s logo decision may only address surface-level concerns. Cracker Barrel's broader shift toward progressive policies still include Pride event sponsorship, Human Rights Campaign partnerships, and DEI initiatives.

The company's stock has dropped from $147.91 in 2021 to the mid-$50s amid the cultural backlash to the rebrand. Investor Sardar Biglari had previously warned against the rebranding as "obvious folly."

The entire controversy is reminiscent of past corporate missteps like New Coke and Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney campaign, examples of major brands making similar unforced errors.