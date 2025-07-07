PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cindy adams's avatar
cindy adams
37m

Beautifully said!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maureen Hannon's avatar
Maureen Hannon
23m

GOD BLESS YOU & GOD BLESS AMERICA!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture