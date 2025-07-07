Opinion:

This Independence Day, some within the Latino community had not only voiced their desire to not celebrate this important holiday, but instead participate in events that put them on the side of another country.

This was most evident in Los Angeles. While the full-blown riots from last month are no longer an issue, tensions are still high in the region since immigration enforcement operations are still continuing at a rapid pace. Videos of the arrests of illegal aliens in public circulate on social media, providing ever more “reasons” for the locals to stay angry at the Trump administration.

Multiple protests took place in Los Angeles County on Friday, Independence Day. The most well-attended were the ones that took place at city hall and the federal building a few blocks away.

The protests were as expected: Mexican flags being waved, the fewer American flags being used were upside down, vulgar signs aimed at ICE and President Donald Trump, and harassment of federal forces protecting the federal building. You can watch the video of the hectic protest here.

(Piece continued)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) continues to egg on the far-left’s behavior. On X, she said, “This July 4th, let’s remember what patriotism really means: defending our values, our people, and our Constitution. Send the troops home. Stop the raids. Stand for freedom.”

Covering the recent anti-ICE riots and protests has been interesting for me as someone whose family originates from Mexico. I was born and raised in the United States in a mostly white town. This is not a complaint, rather the opposite. I see both sides of the issue, but I also reported on the four-year long border crisis during the Biden-Harris administration. It was a deliberate invasion of our nation, plain and simple. It angers me to this day what was purposefully done in the name of “compassion.” It was anything but that.

That is one thing that frustrates me when I see my fellow Latinos raging against Trump. The main reason why we are in this mess to begin with is because the Democrats opened up our borders because they wanted to the opposite of Trump and damn the consequences. No one, except those who are in on the corruption, benefited from the open border. Americans lost out, the illegal migrants lost out, and even Mexicans who live in Mexico felt the negative consequences of the entire world flooding their country to get to the United States.

Trump won on carrying out the largest deportation effort in recent history. What is happening should not be surprising to anyone who was even half-listening. The deportations and enhanced restrictions on legal immigration are necessary if we want to return to how the country should be. It should be filled with people who want to put America First.

Covering the anti-ICE protests and riots revealed just how large swaths of the population in Los Angeles are not loyal to the United States and also wish to see its destruction. It further showed how many Latinos in the area still wish to be victims of history despite not being alive when the United States took part of Mexico during the war. They can whine and moan how southern California was once part of Mexico all they want, but it doesn’t change that it belongs to the U.S.

I am glad I did not fall into the perpetual victimhood mentality many minorities within our country cling to. I am an American. I served in the U.S. Marine Corps. My home is here and while I love certain aspects of Mexico, it is not my country. It has become cliche to say, but it is definitely true that while many wave Mexican flags at these events, they would never move to Mexico.

It is unfortunate that illegal aliens who have been here for a long time and are simply working are being swept up in the raids targeting others, but this is the result of Washington, D.C. not taking immigration seriously for decades and Trump having to be the one to put his foot down to solve it for good.

With the Big Beautiful Bill now officially law, thereby giving Immigration and Customs Enforcement billions more dollars, this is only the beginning.

