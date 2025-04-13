As with all things Trump, the media will have you think that his tariff agenda is "unprecedented" but history shows that is not the case.

In fact, for the better part of America's life, tariffs have been an integral part of how the federal government pays the bills. At the start of World War I, tariffs composed 30% of global revenues. This was also right around the time that the Federal Reserve was created, the beginning of when our government got into the game of manipulating interest rates to borrow money for big projects like world wars.

The massive expansion of the federal government was coupled with the advent of payroll and income taxes in the lead up to World War II. During the same time tariff rates and revenues saw a precipitous decline.

In pursuit of a worldwide trade community that the capitalist bloc would use to put the Soviet Commies to shame, the United States ceased to use tariffs as a source of revenue, they simply started to tax their companies and citizens instead. They taxed and they plundered the coffers of social security and when that wasn't enough they added trillions in debt. All the while, tariffs were thrown in favor of globalized free trade.

"America is no longer the isolationist country it once was!" Is a common refrain.

But America was not always a country that ceaselessly supported foreign wars in the name of democracy and freedom and things like that. A September of 1939, a Gallup poll asked Americans whether the U.S. should declare war on Germany in alliance with England, France and Poland. 90% of respondents rejected the idea while only 8% favored the war.

We have been sold the myth that America's experiment with nation building in far-off lands was a good idea. We recently discovered much of the absurd and perplexing things that CIA prop groups like USAID have been funding abroad. Oh yeah, and there were also three or four overseas wars that were complete and utter failures. Perhaps it's time we re-assess, eh?

While the Chinese threat looms, it is admittedly not prudent for America to turn entirely inward. But a reassessment on how soft vs. hard power is projected around the world is definitely due. That brings us back to tariffs, which could be Trump's version of Teddy Roosevelt's "big stick."

The idea of bringing Tariffs back into DC's toolkit is not just a relic of pre-modern times. Ross Perot coined the "Big sucking sound going south" phrase standing on stage in between Bill Clinton and George Bush Sr. and outlining how the Presidency could use tariffs to equalize trade deficits and bring accessible and well-paying jobs back to the United States.

But Ross Perot didn't win, Bill Clinton did. And over his two terms in the 1990's, Clinton perpetuated free-trade policies that were set up under Bush I, and laid the groundwork for the uniparty's multi-decade support for unfettered global trade.

One thing is clear: the global harmonious community touted in the post Cold War era by the likes of New York Times eggheads named Thomas Friedman, Neo-Cons or Neo-Libs in DC, and clueless actors in Hollywood have all gotten us into this mess. At the very least, Trump’s tariff agenda seeks to redirect the globalist gravy train to a place where regular Americans in the middle of the country can reap some of the benefits enjoyed by the coastal elites for the better part of the last 100 years.

Why not try some tariffs? We don't know what's gonna happen until we try, eh? Amidst all the whining on Wall Street and incessant screeching from the so-called economists that have overseen the repeated humiliation of the American worker for their entire careers, I am sitting here in Washington wondering why we are still listening to the dudes and dudettes who made a living feasting on the carcass of the middle class?

Let's see what Trumpo can do with those normal-sized hands wrapped around the 2025 version of Teddy Roosevelt's "big stick".