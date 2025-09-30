Students for Life’s Kristan Hawkins berated a deeply disturbed woke college girl after she said Charlie Kirk ‘got what he deserved’ during a campus debate at George Washington University.

“Yeah, he got what he deserved!” the girl told Hawkins. “Because he was a f**king Nazi!”

Hawkins lets her HAVE IT!

Hegseth addresses military leaders with urgent message

Sec. of War Pete Hegseth addressed military leaders in Quantico Tuesday morning to explain a dramatic shift in U.S. Military policy and culture.

“Department of Defense is over” declaration : Hegseth opened by declaring “the era of the Department of Defense is over,” emphasizing that “to ensure peace, we must prepare for war” and calling the moment one of “urgency” where the military must be “prepared to win.”

Elimination of DEI and “woke” policies : The secretary announced aggressive removal of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, declaring “we are done with that s--t” and touting his efforts to end “identity months,” DEI offices, what he called “dudes in dresses,” and “climate change worship.”

Focus on lethality over “political correctness” : Hegseth emphasized ending what he termed “the war on warriors,” stating the administration has worked to remove “social justice, politically correct and toxic ideological garbage” that he claims made the military “less capable and less lethal.”

Military industrial revitalization : He outlined goals to revitalize the military industrial sector and push European allies to increase their defense contributions, framing the moment as critical for readiness against growing global threats.

Hegseth’s speech represents a sharp rhetorical shift from previous administrations’ military leadership messaging, explicitly rejecting diversity initiatives and emphasizing traditional combat readiness and force projection as primary military values.

Louisiana Governor request 1,000 National Guard to help control rampant crime across his state

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry formally requested federal authorization to activate up to 1,000 National Guard personnel under Title 32 authority, submitting the request to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to address overwhelming public safety concerns.