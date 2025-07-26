Opinion:

It’s something I am somewhat ashamed to admit considering my political beliefs today, but I used to watch both “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report” when I was in high school.

My family did not have cable growing up, but I was able to catch episodes on the Comedy Central website, which posted them for free the day after they aired, after school. At the time, I found them funny and it blended with my general interest in news. Looking back on it, I realize their liberal-branded humor could have steered me towards their side. While the two of them would poke fun at Democrats occasionally, their most brutal jokes would be reserved for Republicans and Fox News.

I didn’t really understand the motivations behind the jokes at the time, but I tended to agree with the idea behind the jokes as I didn’t know any better. With Stewert and Colbert often mocking the white Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity and Bill O'Reilly, I truly believed Fox News was all white and racist.

Thankfully, I grew out of the habit and read a book about the history of Glock handguns and their inventor. While the book was not inherently political, it did open my eyes to how Democrats lied about Glocks when they were introduced to the United States, and if they lied about handguns back then, what were they lying about now?

Once I got into the news media business full-time and I was able to watch Fox News for myself, I understood how misled I was by the two comedians.

With news of Stephen Colbert’s show being canceled, it reminded me I haven’t watched the man perform “comedy” in years.

It has been hilarious to watch liberals and the mainstream media cry over the unfunny comedy show that lost millions of dollars each year, claiming it is a “chilling” sign of the end of democracy under President Donald Trump.

Progressive writer Molly Jong-Fast told MSNBC the Colbert news is "simply not funny, but also really scary."

Former NPR CEO Vivian Schiller said this proves that "this has not been a great week for free speech and speaking truth to power, without a doubt." After calling the financial reasons given by CBS "circumstantial," Schiller thought it did not make sense because the parent company "has spent money on other things."

CNN's chief media analyst, Brian Stelter, revealed that when talking with people at CBS, they told him "even when speaking frankly on condition of anonymity, that the move was financially driven, not politically motivated."

Stelter went on to say that despite hearing from people who are at CBS, "Many observers have huge doubts about that, given that Colbert has been an outspoken critic of President Trump."

More than that, Colbert’s show had an audience problem. When he took over after David Letterman retired, the average age of viewers was 60. Executives hoped a younger host would bring in a younger audience. Instead, in the 10 years since Colbert has been at the helm, the show's average age has increased to 68.

The fact of the matter is, Colbert and most of the late-night comedy shows are not funny. They play for an applause, rather than a laugh. The idea the show can lose up to 40 million dollars a year and people still think it has a “right” to exist is mind blowing. Today’s conservative media operates on a much smaller budget, but has a much bigger impact than Colbert.

The tides are shifting for a reason. Whether it’s the Democrats’ continued historic unpopularity or unfunny hacks finally getting the boot, it appears liberals and progressives are intent on not learning the reason for that shift.

