Nick Shirley’s on-the-ground reporting from Minneapolis on potential financial fraud through daycare centers is a political firestorm.

Democrats and the mainstream media have since been working overtime to try to discredit Shirley’s reporting, since the subject involves the Somali community in Minnesota.

The best example of the mainstream media trying and failing to get the story right is by none other than CNN….

Was a CNN reporter sent to Minneapolis by the network to focus on the financial fraud being committed by the Somali community? No, of course not. A CNN reporter was sent to Minneapolis to focus on…Nick Shirley.

The reporter was able to track down Nick outside the now-infamous “Learing Center,” which has since fixed the typo on the sign, and asked him how could he accuse the center of being a fake business when kids were being dropped off right in front of them.

Nick told CNN the situation does not make sense because just a few days ago, Minnesota’s government claimed the center had been closed down. So either the government is lying or the center is now also operating without the proper authorization.

The attempted ambush questions were bad enough, but the next part of CNN’s segment takes the cake.

CNN called the businesses featured in Nick’s video. According to the outlet, only one call was answered. During the call, the person on the other end of the phone assured the reporter they were a legitimate business.

Case closed! (According to CNN)

CNN and other outlets devoting more time and energy to report on Nick instead of what was uncovered is a prime example of why the news media at-large have almost no trust within the country.

Here was someone who did actual shoe-leather reporting, in the middle of winter no less, to see how bad fraud schemes had become in Minnesota. And now, he’s the villain. It’s a playbook that has been employed before but thankfully, the attention and the facts of the case are hard to dispute. Not to say they won’t try, but people are not being taken for suckers on this topic.

It should be noted Nick has gotten death threats for his reporting. It is unfortunate, but most sadly, not surprising. The far-left is dangerous, as proven just this past year, but when their preferred demographics are exposed for wrongdoing, they kick and scream.

The Republicans in Congress need to move with a purpose this new year with this information and ensure this can never happen again.