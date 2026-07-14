A reporter from the Maine Wire confronted a painfully clueless protester in the streets of Biddeford, Maine after a fatal ICE shooting of an illegal immigrant. Her response to a few simple questions tells us all we need to know about her…

“Shouldn’t we wait for the facts?” the reporter calmly asked the woman.

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BREAKING: DHS changes tactics for ICE after two fatal shootings

Julio Rosas

It has been reported that the Department of Homeland Security has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pause operations on vehicles driven by illegal immigrants following two fatal shootings in less than a week.

The first fatal shooting was in Houston, Texas, where DHS says an illegal immigrant who had been in the U.S. for 35 years, but was not the main target, refused to pull over and attempted to run over an agent. No agent was wearing a body camera and there is no clear video showing the moment the shooting occurred. The witnesses in the work van say an ICE agent fired through a side window, not from the front.

The second fatal shooting took place in Biddeford, Maine, where again DHS says an illegal immigrant, who had a permit to work and a Social Security number, did not stop his vehicle after agents tried to pull him over.

“The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon,” DHS said. Like in Houston, no agent at the scene in Biddeford had a body camera.

The outrage and backlash from Democrats has been severe. Calls for ICE to be straight up abolished, not simply defunded, have increased from the Left.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin had previously stated his goal is to keep the agency out of national headlines, hoping to increase arrests without causing too much noise and fodder for far-leftists. The recent shootings, along with the riots outside Delaney Hall in May, have obliterated that goal.

The new policy on not carrying out vehicle stops is temporary and does not apply to illegal aliens who have serious criminal records.

That said, this pause on a common ICE tactic will result in arrest numbers to significantly go down. Prior to the shootings, ICE agents had been working seven days a week in order to reach the goal of 2,000 arrests per day nationwide.

“There’s no doubt that ICE needs to improve its performance, but those who are calling for ICE to be abolished are ignoring absolutely vital safety work that ICE does,” said Maine Senator Susan Collins (R), who is in a widely watched Senate race.

Collins further revealed she had urged Mullin “to cease all non-urgent vehicle stops” when speaking to him about Biddeford.

Supreme Court justices testify about escalating threats, request security funding boost

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan testified before the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday, describing a dramatic escalation in threats against the court that has begun affecting their families. Barrett recounted explaining a bulletproof vest to her 12-year-old son and described a swatting incident in May where her teenage son discovered their street filled with police after someone falsely reported gunshots at their home.

The Supreme Court is requesting roughly $89 million for personal security in fiscal year 2027 — about $16.6 million more than current levels — following a 35% surge in threats against justices in 2026 alone, building on a 25% increase the prior year. Kagan noted the entire recent budget growth can be attributed to security expenses.

Both justices said the threat environment intensified sharply after the 2022 Dobbs decision leak. They also revealed that anonymous packages are being sent to justices in the name of a federal judge’s son who was murdered in 2020.

US resumes naval blockade on Iran as military strikes continue

The US military launched fresh strikes against Iranian capabilities at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, one hour before reimposing a naval blockade on all Iranian ports and coastal areas at 4 p.m. CENTCOM said the strikes were aimed at further degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which had seen roughly 22 commercial transits in the preceding 24 hours before the blockade took effect.