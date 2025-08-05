House Republicans issued sweeping subpoenas Tuesday targeting nearly a dozen former federal officials and prominent political figures, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, as part of an expanding investigation into deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein's criminal network.

The House Oversight Committee compelled testimony from six former attorneys general spanning four presidential administrations, along with ex-FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller. The move follows recent Justice Department interviews with Epstein's imprisoned accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

"The facts and circumstances surrounding both Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell's cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny," Oversight Chairman James Comer wrote in identical letters to all targets.

The congressional action stems from controversy over a July DOJ memo concluding no "client list" exists of wealthy associates connected to Epstein's crimes. The memo also concluded that Epstein’s cause of death was in fact by suicide, rather homicide, which many conspirators believe. That finding contradicted earlier statements by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who claimed such documents were "sitting" on her desk.

Epstein died by suicide in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges. His documented connections to Hollywood figures, politicians and business leaders have fueled persistent speculation about potential co-conspirators.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell at a Florida facility in late July. The convicted sex trafficker, serving 20 years for conspiracy charges, reportedly answered questions about "100 different people" under limited immunity.

Hillary Clinton faces an Oct. 9 deposition date, while her husband must appear Oct. 14. Representatives for both declined immediate comment. Bill Clinton previously flew multiple times aboard Epstein's private aircraft, though publicly claims he has no had contact in over a decade.

The subpoenaed former attorneys general include Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder and Alberto Gonzales. Their depositions are scheduled throughout August and September.

The Justice Department must provide a full version of the Epstein Files by Aug. 19, according to the Rule of Five, commissioned by Democrat leaders.