Clay Travis makes unhinged Cenk Uygur LOSE HIS FREAKING MIND on live tv

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE EPISODE HERE:

Piers Morgan’s show is known for being contentious and this was no exception. Cenk Uygur got called out on his wild anti-Trump theories and naturally he responded in a calm, collected manner….that’s a lie, he lost his mind, started screaming and b…