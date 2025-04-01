GOP brawler and military veteran Rep. Clay Higgins EXPLODED at Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly for making the false claim that DOGE targeting veterans benefits.

Watch Video

Connolly gave a low-energy monologue about how Elon Musk and Trump are putting veterans at risk under the “false pretense of going after bureaucracy.” He wasn’t ready for what was about to happen next…

“I’m gonna directly address my veteran brothers and sisters across the country,” Higgins prefaced his response. “We’re gonna fix the VA whether anybody in the bureaucracy machine likes it or not!!”

“I’ve helped thousands of veterans across Louisiana and every one of them has the same issue, a problem with the bureaucratic machine of the VA! Not the nurses and the doctors, not their fellow veterans! Their problem is with the waste and the arrogance!!” Higgins continued. “We’re about the fix the VA and that means we are going to eliminate the fraud waste and abuse in the VA!”

Watch democrats watch in horror as Higgins gives them a much needed reality check”

Watch Video

Deeply woke karen gets triggered by DOGE officer with facts!