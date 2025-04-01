Clay Higgins SHUTS UP Democrat clown Gerry Connolly, humiliates him in front of congress
“We’re about the fix the VA and that means we are going to eliminate the fraud waste and abuse in the VA!”
GOP brawler and military veteran Rep. Clay Higgins EXPLODED at Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly for making the false claim that DOGE targeting veterans benefits.
Connolly gave a low-energy monologue about how Elon Musk and Trump are putting veterans at risk under the “false pretense of going after bureaucracy.” He wasn’t ready for what was about to happen next…
“I’m gonna directly address my veteran brothers and sisters across the country,” Higgins prefaced his response. “We’re gonna fix the VA whether anybody in the bureaucracy machine likes it or not!!”
“I’ve helped thousands of veterans across Louisiana and every one of them has the same issue, a problem with the bureaucratic machine of the VA! Not the nurses and the doctors, not their fellow veterans! Their problem is with the waste and the arrogance!!” Higgins continued. “We’re about the fix the VA and that means we are going to eliminate the fraud waste and abuse in the VA!”
Watch democrats watch in horror as Higgins gives them a much needed reality check”
All I can see is just how easy and how fast people can accept a concept that 10 years ago they would be shocked to learn about. Right now we are shocked over babies and toddlers being used as sex slaves. 10 years from now I believe 1/2 the people will accept, 1/4 will be undecided, leaving 1/4 appalled.
Without any real belief in God we got no guard rails for morality.
The VA Hospital system needs to be uprooted and our veterans should have quality insurance that allows them to go to any hospital. My daughter has had endless delays in getting her medical care from the VA. She was even expected to drive about 100 miles in severe pain rather than just stay in the hospital that found her serious gallbladder disease. She wisely refused to leave the hospital and was wheeled into emergency surgery within 2 hours!
There may be a need for special hospitals with treatment for battlefield injuries but there is no reason to put our veterans in a poorly run system just to keep incompetent deep staters employed!