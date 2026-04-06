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Colsteve's avatar
Colsteve
1m

I’m glad Turban Durbin is going to be out of the senate soon. He is a world class dolt and liar.

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Ken warfle's avatar
Ken warfle
2h

Crime is another money laundering grift for Dick Durbin, just like the homeless industrial complex for Gavin Newsom in California

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