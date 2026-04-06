GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley fired back at Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin who claimed it was a myth that blue cities run by democrats are more violent than Republican-lead communities, surprising him with a video that makes him eat his own words.

“The Heritage Foundation released a report finding a super majority of high crime cities in red states are ‘deep blue, and ran by left-wing ideologues!’” Grassley responded to the Democrat. “I’m gonna play a video that shows the human cost of soft-on-crime policies…”

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Trump’s FINAL REVENGE begins June 15th

Liberals never wanted THIS secret EXPOSED…

They RAIDED his home…

They had him ARRESTED…

They even tried to have him KILLED…

But ultimately… THEY FAILED. And now, Trump is set to get his FINAL REVENGE on Biden, Kamala… and the entire Democrat party.

He’s preparing a major announcement for June 15th that will blow everything WIDE OPEN.

Yes, it’s just before the midterm elections… and liberals are TERRIFIED.

But this is SO MUCH bigger than just one election…

THIS will set the liberal agenda back DECADES, and cost them BILLIONS in dark money campaign funds…

But more importantly… it could also save your life.

Get full details on exactly what Trump’s planning by clicking here now.

Learn More

P.S. Liberals thought THIS conspiracy would stay buried forever… but now the unredacted files proving everything are being EXPOSED in this video. Watch it now before it’s scrubbed from the internet forever.

US Air Force colonel evaded capture for 36 hours in Iran’s Zagros Mountains despite serious injuries and $60,000 bounty

A seriously wounded US Air Force colonel climbed a 7,000-foot ridge and hid in a crevice in Iran’s Zagros Mountains for 36 hours after his F-15E was shot down Friday, evading “thousands of these savages” hunting him down for a $60,000 bounty, President Trump told Axios. Armed only with a handgun, the weapons officer climbed more than 1.3 miles and sent an emergency beacon from a mountain crevice early Sunday, though Trump initially feared the signal could be a trap.

Why it matters: The officer submitted an unusual radio message saying “God is good” before extraction, which “sounded like something a Muslim would say,” Trump said, referencing the Islamic phrase “Allahu Akbar.” A massive daylight operation involving 100 Special Operations forces led by Seal Team 6, dozens of aircraft, and MQ-9 Reaper drones providing a 2-mile protective perimeter successfully rescued him, with the CIA planting fake intel that he’d already escaped. Two aircraft became stuck, forcing the US to destroy trapped vehicles.

The operation: The complex rescue involved Delta Force commandos and Army Rangers on standby, with special ops engaging in skirmishes with local tribesmen. The officer’s pilot was rescued hours after the crash, while the colonel was flown to Kuwait for medical treatment. War Secretary Pete Hegseth posted “God is good” on X after the rescue.

Trump says U.S. forces will hit Iran “extremely hard” over next several weeks if strait not open by Tuesday

President Trump said Wednesday the war with Iran is “nearing completion” and “we’re getting very close,” warning U.S. forces will “hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks” and “bring them back to the Stone Ages.” Trump gave Iran until Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning failure could trigger sweeping strikes on energy infrastructure, saying “if no deal is made… we are going to hit each and every one of their electric-generating plants, very hard and probably simultaneously.”

Why it matters: The U.S. has begun expanding targets to include major infrastructure, striking one of Iran’s largest bridges—a critical transportation artery—with Trump writing “the biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.” Military analysts say “finishing the job” is unlikely to be a single strike but rather escalating options from attacking remaining missile/drone networks to broader infrastructure strikes, though critics like Quincy Institute’s Trita Parsi said Trump’s address “reveals that he doesn’t have a plan.”

The uncertainty: Recent U.S. intelligence suggests roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers remain intact with thousands of drones still in its arsenal, though Trump may rely on continuous surveillance of nuclear sites rather than ground operations to seize enriched uranium. The influx of thousands of troops from Marine Expeditionary Units and 82nd Airborne has fueled speculation about ground operations to seize Kharg Island or recover over 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium entombed in Isfahan’s tunnel complex since the U.S. collapsed entrances in June 2025.

Savannah Guthrie gives painful Easter message as mom remains missing for more than 60 days

“Today” show host Savannah Guthrie delivered a deeply emotional Easter message reflecting on faith, doubt, and uncertainty as her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing after 63 days.

"There are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away, when life itself seems far harder than death," Guthrie said. "These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment."