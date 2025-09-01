It was Independence Day weekend 2022 and I was in Chicago to report on the shootings that were going to inevitably take place during the holiday. Growing up in the Chicagoland area, the news was never short on stories about shootings taking place in parts of the city, but the crime wave that followed the BLM riots and “Defund the police” movement resulted in shootings taking place all over the city.

In the time I was driving around Chicago and monitoring the police scanner, I was at the scene of 12 shootings, ranging from drive-bys that caused one casualty to mass shootings that didn’t make national headlines because it was business as usual for that neighborhood.

I remember one of the shootings the most because the victim was a 10-year-old boy who was shot in the leg while he was in his room because a bullet was fired into the house. It wasn’t like he was outside late at night. Another scene that sticks with me was the case of a drive-by shooting on a man, who was with his significant other and child in the car with him. The man was shot at least 10 times. While the other two were not hit with bullets, the child was hit by the glass shards.

One night, I waited outside Stroger Hospital after a mass shooting. Families of shooting victims often gather there while waiting on news of their loved ones. One thing I’ll never forget was how one woman put her head right on a large potted plant and wailed for so long that once she finally walked away, she left behind large tear stains on the pot.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

It’s happening.

After decades of unanswered questions… And deadly flooding in Texas.

The Trump Admin has finally had ENOUGH. RFK Jr has promised to do everything in his power to stop chemtrails.

And congress is finally drafting a bill that will make weather modification a FELONY across the country.

Liberals are laughing… Just like they did about the COVID lab leak, microplastics and so much more.

But this won’t stop with chemtrails.

We’ve identified 5 deadly threats that RFK Jr and the Trump admin are taking head on in 2025.

These hidden epidemics are terrifying and life-threatening.

And if you were born before Jan 1st, 1960 you’re most at risk.

Get full details here now.

P.S. The secrets revealed in this video could cost politically connected corporations BILLIONS… and they’ll do anything to stop that from happening. Get the truth here now while it’s still available online.

Click To Watch Video

(Piece continues)

Because I was just one person, I could not be at every shooting crime scene in the city. By Saturday of that weekend, a total of 25 people had been shot, with two more days still to go before the celebrations were over.

It wasn’t just shootings I found myself reporting on. Very early Monday morning, officially Independence Day, I got back to my hotel in the Loop ready for bed after a long day only to see a street takeover happening right down the street. I headed over to see thugs blocking traffic to show off that they control the roads when they feel like it. Chicago police arrived but were driven back by a large crowd attacking their vehicles and throwing large grade fireworks at them. One firework landed on the hood of the police SUV and exploded.

When the car takeover eventually drove to another location, I overheard frustrated officers saying they needed a better plan to address situations like that.

My experience back in 2022 is just a sliver of the chaos that has long plagued the Windy City. Between the crime wave, illegal immigrants arriving by the tens of thousands during the Biden-Harris border crisis, and incompetent leadership that caused the Magnificent Mile to be a shadow of itself, Chicago has been struggling. It is far from the city I once knew.

And it has all been by choice.

President Donald Trump’s plan for the National Guard to be deployed there next is not only needed, but logical. The success the Trump administration has had in making Washington, D.C. safer shows how Democrat-run cities are purposefully making the lives of its residents worse because it's what their party demands.

The response from Chicago Democrats has been predictable. Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has an almost non-existent approval rating, is playing his well-worn race card. Governor JB Pritzker was trying to prove how “safe” Chicago was by taking video of his morning walk with his security detail along the lakefront at 6:00 A.M., as if the city’s criminal elements are at that location at that time.

Democrats rejecting Trump’s plan for public safety shows why they are extremely unpopular right now. Their whole platform is to not deport criminal illegal aliens, keep mentally ill men in women’s bathrooms, and let other criminals have control over our cities.

Unlike D.C., it appears the Guardsmen will be helping federal agents carry out operations such as immigration enforcement. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had to admit the extra resources Trump sent has made the city safer. It is time to actually make Chicago safe.