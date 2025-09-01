PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

User's avatar
Amy Denton's avatar
Amy Denton
3h

What I don’t understand is that Mayor Johnson was voted for by a majority of the people. He did not hide what he was. He was elected, it gets even worse & people are surprised that the mayor doesn’t do anything.

Why? Why are they surprised? What did they think would happen?

People act like they had no control & that Johnson was forced on them. He wasn’t. They chose him!

Brad Miller's avatar
Brad Miller
4h

So the plan is to leave the Guard in these cities forever? You don’t think they will revert right back when they leave?

