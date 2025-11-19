GOP Rep. Chip Roy fired back at Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for undeniable hypocrisy over his defense of Epstein-linked Democrat Stacey Plaskett after relentless condemnation of President Donald Trump for his former connection to the dead pedophile.

This was brutal…

Click To Watch Video

Plaskett censure fails amid GOP allegations of backroom deal: A House effort to censure Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett over her text exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing failed on a 209-214 vote, with three Republicans joining Democrats in opposition and three voting “present,” sparking accusations from Republican lawmakers that GOP leadership cut a secret deal with Democrats to protect one of their own.

Republicans claim deal protected GOP Rep. Cory Mills: Several staunch House conservatives alleged their party struck a secret agreement with Democrats to spare Plaskett from formal reprimand in exchange for Democrats dropping a retaliatory censure measure against Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills, who has faced controversies during his time in Congress, with Democrats abandoning their resolution against Mills after the Plaskett censure failed.

GOP members attempt to expose corruption cover-up: Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna tried to raise a question on the House floor asking Speaker Mike Johnson to explain “why leadership on both sides, both Democrat and Republican, are cutting back end deals to cover up public corruption,” while other Republicans including Rep. Kat Cammack denounced the alleged “backroom deal sh*t” as “swampy” and “wrong,” though none offered evidence of an actual agreement.

Jamie Raskin defends Democrat colleagues’ Epstein texting as constituent contact

Rep. Jamie Raskin was ridiculed as “dishonest” and “sick” after defending Rep. Stacey Plaskett from the House floor, arguing she was only “taking a phone call from her constituent” when caught texting Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 House hearing where Michael Cohen was testifying about Trump, with the White House Rapid Response team calling his comments “SICK” and saying “one of the worst to ever disgrace the halls of Congress” was defending someone who “colluded with a convicted sex offender.”

GOP introduces censure resolution over Epstein coordination: Republicans led by Rep. Ralph Norman introduced a resolution Tuesday to censure Plaskett for “inappropriate coordination with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,” arguing it “reflects discreditably on the House of Representatives,” though the resolution to censure Plaskett and strip her of duties ultimately failed in a House vote Tuesday night.

Journalist reveals deeper Plaskett-Epstein ties: Independent journalist Lee Fang called Raskin’s defense “incredibly dishonest,” revealing court filings showed Plaskett helped Epstein with tax credits while serving in Virgin Islands government, went on to work for Epstein’s fixer, received “lavish campaign support” from Epstein and his aides, and previously worked for the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority that granted Epstein “hundreds of millions in alleged improperly obtained tax exemptions over the course of two decades.”

Plaskett claims no knowledge of federal investigation: Defending herself on the House floor, Plaskett argued “there was not public knowledge at that time that he was under federal investigation” when she received texts from Epstein, who was her constituent, dismissing suggestions she was taking advice from him by stating “I have been a lawyer for 30 years” and don’t “need to get advice on how to question anybody from any individual.”

Together with Health Sciences Institute

Doctor Makes Shocking Claim About Trump’s Brain

A famous doctor has made a shocking claim about President Trump’s brain:

“He bears all the hallmarks of being on controversial ‘ACE-5’ serum…”

“Super intelligence, iron-clad memory, age reversal, and unlimited energy.”

>>See the full evidence here<<

P.S. ACE-5 is said to be like testosterone, but for your brain. That’s because it’s now doing the impossible: “Reverse aging” human brains. Get every detail you need here.

Chaos erupts in Dearborn Michigan as activists clash with Muslim residents in the streets

Jake Lang, a Jan. 6 Capitol riot participant, clashed with counter-protesters Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan—home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the U.S.—when he attempted to burn a Quran before counter-protesters knocked the lighter from his hands, with Lang later slapping the Quran with bacon before a counter-protester grabbed the book and took off with it.

Watch the chaos on X from independent reporters on the ground:

Heavy police presence maintains order, one arrest: Police maintained a perimeter on sidewalks and along Michigan Avenue, intervening briefly when the clash escalated following Lang’s attempted burning, with one person arrested at City Hall ahead of the City Council meeting and no injuries reported, while Michigan Democratic Party chair Curtis Hertel condemned the “unacceptable act of hate.”

White House press secretary pushes Senate GOP to scrap filibuster

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt heightened pressure on Senate Republicans to eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed for most legislation when speaking on the “Pod Force One” podcast Wednesday. Leavitt claimed abolishing the filibuster would enable swift action on voter ID requirements and restricting mail-in ballots while maximizing Trump’s remaining time in office.

Direct Challenge to Leadership: Leavitt urged Republicans to “get off their butts and move” despite Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s January vow to preserve the filibuster as the Founders intended for deliberative lawmaking. The 63-year-old GOP leader has defended the rule as protecting Americans from hasty legislation, though neither party has commanded the necessary 60-seat supermajority since Democrats briefly held it under President Obama in 2009-2010.

Shutdown as Catalyst: Leavitt previously warned that Democrats would abolish the rule themselves if returned to power, citing potential plans to pack the Supreme Court and grant statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

Bipartisan Resistance Remains: House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the filibuster even during shutdown negotiations as vital protection for whichever party holds minority status, warning Republicans wouldn’t appreciate Democrats banning firearms or expanding the high court without such safeguards. The procedural tool already doesn’t apply to judicial confirmations after Democrats eliminated it for lower courts in 2013 and Republicans extended that to Supreme Court justices in 2017.

Trump administration negotiates 28-point framework with Moscow to end Ukraine war

The White House has been conducting confidential discussions with Russian officials on a comprehensive peace proposal for ending Moscow’s nearly three-year military campaign in Ukraine, modeled after President Trump’s Middle East ceasefire plan and addressing battlefield resolution plus long-term security arrangements.

Russian Satisfaction: Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund chief handling expanded Kremlin diplomatic duties, said Moscow feels its position is genuinely heard after spending three days meeting Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and other officials in Miami last month.

Ukrainian Awareness: Kyiv confirmed Witkoff discussed the framework with national security adviser Rustem Umerov, while President Zelensky met Turkey’s leader Wednesday acknowledging “positions and signals from the United States” regarding peace efforts.

Deadly Strikes Continue: Russian drones and missiles hit two apartment buildings in western Ukraine’s Ternopil overnight, killing at least 20 civilians including two children and wounding 66 others as diplomatic negotiations proceed behind closed doors.

Bipartisan bill aims to make first-time home buying affordable again

Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska and Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri are collaborating on legislation to overhaul a federal housing grant program, aiming to make homeownership more accessible as Americans face record-high barriers to purchasing their first property.