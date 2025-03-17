Texas Rep. Chip Roy DEMOLISHED CNN host Kasie Hunt for making a false claim about President Trump & Elon Musk wanting to cut Social Security and Medicaid.

Watch Video

Hunt asked Roy, "Would you be supportive of Elon Musk doing what he said he was going to do in that interview, which is to cut entitlements essentially?!"



Roy responded, "We are now dealing with the expansion population under Obama, where able-bodied individuals are getting 90% federal funding compared to the vulnerable and the elderly and the sick, who are only getting 50 to 75% because ObamaCare was structured in a bad way. You have an enormous amount of fraud under Medicaid! You have illegal aliens getting Medicaid!"

"Do you really think there‘s $700 billion worth of fraud and waste in Medicaid?” Hunt interrupted. “700 billion? I mean, it‘s the cost of the whole thing!"

Roy fired back "First of all, remember that we‘ve gone from $4.5 trillion of spending Casey, in 2019 to $7 trillion in 2025. We‘ve identified $1 trillion in improper payments. I worked in the Attorney General‘s office in Texas and the Medicaid fraud division there was very busy because of all the fraud! We can do a better job getting the actual dollars to the people who are supposed to get them!"

Watch the live clash right here:

Watch Video

Senator Kennedy SCHOOLS CNN clown Jake Tapper on Elon Musk's & DOGE's right to slash

Sen. John Kennedy defended Elon Musk’s right to slash the federal government, strongly pushing back on CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that the tech billionaire created DOGE to seek personal gain.

Watch Video

“Are you confident Musk is doing this for the reasons that President Trump says, purely to help this country, and not in anyway to help his America-based companies?” Tapper prompted Kennedy.

“Yes!” Kennedy answered Tapper clearly. “His work for President Trump has cost him a lot of money. I think Mr. Musk is doing it because money is important to him but some things are more important to him. I think he’s like to leave something behind besides styrofoam.”

“He’s done more in a few weeks than I’ve seen anybody else do in 8 years up here,” Kennedy continued. “I don’t think anybody should be surprised. Trump said he was going to scrub the budget, and he’s scrubbing the budget.”

Critics of DOGE say that Musk’s ongoing contracts with the federal government present a conflict of interest in his current role. Trump and his allies do not seem concerned about this, and have stood behind Musk amid harsh scrutiny from the media.

Watch Kennedy tell Tapper to his face exactly why Elon Musk is the right man for the job:

Watch Video

Trump declares Biden’s pardons void for “autopen” usage instead of physical signature

“It’s not a real signature, and we’re going to fix that mess fast.”

President Donald Trump declared Monday that pardons issued by President Joe Biden using an autopen are now void, claiming they lack legal standing without a physical signature.

Speaking at a press conference at his Bedminster golf club, Trump argued that Biden’s use of the autopen—a machine replicating a signature—for clemency documents during his final days in office invalidates them.

Trump, who took office Jan. 20, said his administration is reviewing all 102 pardons and commutations Biden granted after the November election, targeting those signed mechanically. “An autopen doesn’t count,” Trump said. “It’s not a real signature, and we’re going to fix that mess fast.”

The President claimed that the the required pardoning documents were not approved by Biden, but likely by others who may be implicated in crimes.

“The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden,” he wrote. “He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.”

Trump further warned that members of the former Jan. 6 House select committee who were pardoned “subject to investigation at the highest level.”

“Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level,” Trump added.

The move could escalate Trump’s plan to erase his predecessor’s legacy, and threaten many of his political enemies with legal repercussions.