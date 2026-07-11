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The Trump administration announced this week a man, originally from Loas, had been taken into federal custody and deported after Minnesota Democrats pardoned him in order to help keep him in our country.

The Minnesota Board of Pardons voted to give Tou Lue Vang a pardon for his 2008 conviction of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old. The pardon was given a week before Vang was set to be removed from the United States. At the time of the investigation, Vang tried to justify his criminal actions by stating, “it is a cultural thing…to marry and have sex with girls as young as 12.”

Vang also tried to pay off the victim to keep her silent.

The MBP is composed of Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson.

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On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he revoked Vang’s legal status and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was able to deport him.

“Americans must never be forced by their elected leaders to live alongside foreign sex criminals, who have no right to begin with to reside in our country,” Rubio said. “This administration will always stand with the American people and defend them from violent criminals.”

The same day Rubio published his video, Walz instead talked about Operation Metro Surge from earlier this year after an ICE involved shooting in Houston, Texas.

“After a months-long occupation, Minnesota is still recovering from a retribution campaign waged by the federal government. Now, Minnesota stands with Houston in demanding accountability for the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. This bloodshed cannot be normalized,” Walz said.

As if there needs to be any more evidence, Democrats are lying when they say they are okay with ICE arresting and deporting foreigners with lengthy criminal histories. There was no reason for this pardon. It involves one of the most horrific crimes someone can do against a child, and yet, Minnesota Democrats thought he should remain here.

This shows how the Left is so far to the extreme on immigration that if they gain power again, we can expect cases like Vang to be the norm, not the exception.

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