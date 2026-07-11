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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
5hEdited

Well, It's NOT “ a cultural thing…to marry and have sex with girls as young as 12.” in OUR Country, WHICH IS EXACTLY Why your PERVERTED ASS is being deported, you slimy PIECE OF SJIT

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Frank Santora's avatar
Frank Santora
5h

The qualifications for pardoning criminals need to be refined, I can understand pardons where no one was injured physically. Pardons should not free the offender from restitution of the cost of property damaged stolen or lost and should not be granted in all crimes against children, especially sexual offenses where the death penalty should be mandatory No pardons where any state or federal funds were stolen or misappropriated in any way. All sentencing must include immediate deportation of non-citizens went full sentence is completed. NO commutation of sentencing allowed.

In cases of murder, kidnapping and where hostages are injured, the death penalty should be mandatory.

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