“Chicago Flips Red” VP Danielle Carter-Walters destroyed Democrat Rep. Jesús García for supporting the sanctuary city policies that ruined her once great city.

“Come to my community and see!”

Rep. Garcia accused Republicans of “scapegoating immigrants once again” before calling them dishonest and cruel for their stand against sanctuary cities.

“Republicans have lifted up some tragedies involving immigrants committing a few crimes, this is the exception, not the rule!!” Garcia snapped. “There is significant evidence that welcoming jurisdictions have lower crime rates, lower poverty rates and lower reliance on public assistance and lower unemployment rates.”

“Despite all of this, Republican are championing a bill that would cut billions in federal funding for essential programs if states and localities do not sign up to enforce Stephen Miller and Tom Homan’s reckless, racist and illegal immigration agenda!!” Garcia continued.

Carter-Walters was ready to fire back with a passionate rebuke of the accusations Garcia had just charged Republicans with.

“The Democrat Party, that’s why their rating is what, 26%?!” she said. “It’s funny that Mr. Garcia is from Chicago and he cannot tell you what is happening in our community. If he came into our community he would see all the Tren de Aragua signs, all the MS-13!!”

“I say, call me a racist!” said Carter Walters, who is a black woman. “They’re advocating for us to allow this in our communities and around our families!”

Watch her unload into Garcia and the Democrats for selling out the American people:

Woman who sucker punched pro-life youtuber arrested: report

The woman who sucker punched pro-life influencer Savannah Craven Antao was arrested, Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Brianna J. Rivers, 30, was arrested on one count of second-degree assault for reportedly punching Craven Antao in the face several times during a street interview in Harlem on the topic of abortion.

Craven Antao quipped back at Rivers during the interview, catching her in an logical inconsistency. This is what seemed to prompt the abrupt violent outburst.

“I’m not the one who admitted they would be OK with killing babies in foster care and killing children that have been abused,” Craven Antao shot back, referencing claims made by Rivers earlier in the interview.

“That’s not the point. What I’m saying is….,” Rivers began, before striking the interviewer twice in the face with her fists.

Craven Antao celebrated the arrest of her attacker on social media.

“Just got word from detectives Brianna J Rivers was arrested! God is good!,” she wrote in an Instagram post, with the caption,”#BlueLivesMatter #JusticeIsServed #ThankYouGod.”

