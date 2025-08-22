A furious woke hater confronted Charlie Kirk and Riley Gaines at a TPUSA debate event, screaming curse words and repulsive personal insults at both of them.

Watch how he deals with her; this was perfect…

“You seem so sweet,” Kirk told the woman sarcastically. “Does anyone love you in your life?

Click to Watch Video

Developing:

Ghislaine Maxwell says Trump ‘was never inappropriate with anybody’ in just-released transcript

Maxwell defends Trump in DOJ interviews: Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's convicted accomplice serving 20 years for sex trafficking, told Justice Department officials that President Trump was "never inappropriate with anybody" during his friendship with the disgraced financier.

DOJ releases transcript of two-day interrogation by Deputy AG : Maxwell sat for two days of interviews led by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee, Florida last month, with audio and transcripts of the sessions released Friday.

Trump administration seeks to end Epstein speculation: The release of Maxwell's interview materials appears to be part of the Trump administration's effort to quash ongoing speculation about the president's relationship with Epstein, who died in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.