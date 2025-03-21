Charlie Kirk threatens to call police on unhinged student for "lying" about MAGA hate crime
"I think you are lying!! I don't believe you!"
Charlie Kirk called out an unhinged woke student who accused “Trump supporters” of calling him the “N” word and threatening to “rape” him.
“We are gonna find our real quick if you are telling the truth!!”
”I was hate crimed 5 times in one night,” the student told Kirk. “Three of them by Trump supporters.”
The student explained further that he was walking when he saw a truck with “4 white men” inside, “MAGA apparel, everything, you know.”
“Did they say ‘this is MAGA country?’” Kirk joked with a look of disbelief on his face, referencing the false allegations made by actor Jussie Smollett that he was attacked by racist Trump supporters in the middle of Chicago.
The student continued,” They drove past me and said ‘f**K you n***er!’”
“So what happened when you reported them?” Kirk asked. The student explained that he never reported the incident. “Oh really?!” Kirk exclaimed. “So maybe it didn’t happen!”
Kirk offered to involve the police and even the FBI so that the perpetrators could be brought to justice but the student still refused to say he would make a report.
“I will bring this to Linda McMahon, the head of the Department of Education, I will make sure these people are arrested by Kash Patel, the FBI!” Kirk said. “Will you do this or not!”
The student still refused to commit to reporting the alleged hate crime.
“I want the governor to get involved, I’m gonna call Marsha Blackburn, we’re gonna bring in the police, and we are going to find out really quickly if you are telling the truth or not!!”
Watch what the student does next:
Recent Tech Boom Could Send "EarnPhone" Soaring
While the media obsesses over Trump's return, smart money is quietly positioning for what could be one of the biggest tech booms in history.
And Mode Mobile is perfectly positioned, riding a 32,481% revenue growth wave and gearing up for a possible Nasdaq listing (stock ticker: MODE). But the real investment opportunity is now – before they hit the big stage.
Their innovation has led to over $325M in earnings for 45M+ users worldwide. And with their EarnPhone recently launching in BestBuy and Walmart, we could be looking at the next household name.
Become a pre-IPO shareholder before 2/20 for just $0.26/share and get up to 2X bonus shares.*
Resurfaced: PISSED father storms into school board meeting, raises HELL about woke book given to his son
As President Trump looks to radically change education in the U.S. and greatly downsize the federal Department of Education, never forget how woke gender theory, Critical Race Theory and sexually explicit school materials worked their way into our children’s schools.
WATCH: A fed-up Maine father raised hell at his 11-year-old son’s school board meeting after he discovered disturbing “pornographic” reading materials made available in the school library.
“This is smut!” the father told the teachers. “I don’t care if it’s gay, straight, bisexual, whatever the terms are, it doesn’t need to be at our school!”
*Disclosures
For far too long the Democrats have had a secret cash flow in the name of running the government. The very party who hate accomplished rich people have been sucking billions of dollars from tax payers and are now enraged that they were uncovered! People will go to jail for this and many are dead already, but they won't escape the Lord's justice. So just remember all you Dems out there, there is no escape from the Lord's justice.
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
Corruption has consequences from North Carolina to California. NC's "Culture of Corruption" from Coast to Raleigh to D.C. damns Asheville flood victims. Nobody cares until it's their house or family that suffers and still zero such victims do ANYTHING to REFORM America's MOST damaging, horrific plague or prevent more victims.
Congress rewards corrupt officials & institutions, and media, crimes...NEVER holding any pals accountable. Never even holding hearings when violent anti-democratic attacks or child abuse are involved (unless US Gymnastics offers photo ops victims are less than human, worthy of empathy)!
Ground Zero: North Carolina "The DA Rape, Reformer Lynching State of America" with US DOJ & FBI collusion:
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/reform-or-replace-the-us-dept-of-3df?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
After decades of embezzlement, bribery, rapes, lynching's, child sexual and physical abuse in public schools. and political violence and terrorism by N.C. judicial, law enforcement & government officials, aided by DOJ, FBI, other Federal Agencies & officials.
Sexual abuse of children, violence toward political “threats” to corrupt NC officials, aid to these crimes by NC & Federal government, judicial, law enforcement, “trusted” institutions, media...the traumatized victims and grieving families DO NOT MATTER in NC.
District Attorney Office's used for rape, theft of taxpayer funds, child abuse and sadistic violence are NC's "Culture of Corruption," according to the FBI.
This is the same FBI that has and continues to aid and collude in criminal misconduct "Under color of law," subverting with violence representative democracy, Rule of Law, Constitutional & civil rights, due process, whistleblower protections, protection of minors from abuse & sexual violence trauma, engaging in sadistic brutality, torture, deprivation of basic rights, and deliberate, dehumanizing torment of crime victims (including minors).
Extensive undeniable evidence illustrates US DOJ, FBI, US Attorney for Eastern NC, the corrupt son of a corrupt Governor appointed by a President who LOVES consequence-free Corrupt Political Family Criminality, NC Attorney (soon to be Governor) General Josh Stein & predecessor child rape & DA rapist abettor Gov. Roy Cooper.
The FBI and DOJ along with Congress, State and Local officials, government leaders & personnel in violation of the law and public trust, and bribed media paid with taxpayer dollars to invent purely fictional stories intended to destroy & discredit any “threat” to NC’s pervasive, sadistic, deviant “Culture of Corruption,” together (Fed, State & Local).
The FBI aggressively, criminally, utilizes violence, torture and the corrupt, broken judicial system as evil as the FBI, and officials who are responsible for such evil relish subverting the Rule of Law, legal procedures & Due Process, undermining local democratic government for the corrupt allies of these CORRUPT institutions, and providing for embezzlement of public funds for personal theft, and aiding armed violence, brutality, extortion, retaliation, violent, horrific, persistent, criminal, sinister acts resulting in death, or worse, and subjecting innocent victims to a fate worse than death.
Followed by life-ruining attacks on families, businesses, and reputations, using bribery & aid of media, law enforcement, clergy, both major political parties and officials to torture, brutalize, and compel under penalty of death by armed deputies operating as an armed hit squad under the DA and Sheriff.
This pattern has been repeated for decades, but none of the smeared victims has ever committed any crimes prior to or after this collusion to destroy any opponent to corruption and proponent of democracy, justice, law-and-order & public service by the US DOJ and its FBI and relevant divisions in violation of its mission and claimed purpose.
Evidence provided upon request and the US DOJ, FBI & corrupt Biden-Harris appointed US Attorney for Eastern District North Carolina.
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/cape-fear-the-corruption-and-political?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Chickens and Providential Justice come home to roost eventually…maybe imminently, often years or decades in the future after pervasive, cherished citizen and clergy indifference to corruption, injustice and evil criminal cultural & political values.
Rarely ever are the perpetrators of corrupt crimes held accountable or stymied in their profiteering, reaping of huge rewards & perverse pleasure in abuse of victims, adultery & sinful living in comfort.
Even rarer do the victims, as I've discovered, ever find an semblance of justice relief from the suffering and harms inflicted upon them, including torture, deprivation of business & career potential, property taken or destroyed for vengeance, retaliation or greed. Loss of family...impact on loved ones, is a fate worse than death.
All the hard work, education, and ability of a lifetime becomes worthless, along with past performance, character and honor thanks to the common alliances in contemporary America between sinister if not clinically psychopathic nature of those drawn to public offices and the unchecked abuses of power available for them to deceive and destroy their target(s) vulnerabilities with public resources - ensuring the total smearing of the victim, permanently destroying the unfortunate victim's reputation and credibility, regardless of any and all evidence, thanks largely to allies in an unethical media and use of public funds to bribe "reporters" to invent totally fictional stories with no facts except the name(s) of the target...and a political culture, US DOJ, FBI and government personnel remorseless in aiding and colluding in crimes of the most barbaric nature, such as sexual abuse of children, & certainly as much or more so in easier to rationalize suffering stemming from a total absence of ethics, integrity, empathy and honesty in media, judicial (lawfare) and law enforcement institutions in NC's Cape Fear Region.
Disdain for Christian virtues, Judeo-Christian values, justice, Rule of Law, empathy, Constitutional & civil rights, government & media accountability. Secular shared lack of basic decency, ethics, accountability & empathy, and cheered, rewarded violence targeting anyone courageous enough to fight for public not selfish interests AND OPPOSE corrupt, criminal government, public & community institutional corruption.
EXAMPLE: Child sexual abuse and lynching rewarded by North Carolina, aided by Federal “partners” US DOJ, FBI, Congress and media, Rapes by DAs and Gov. Roy Cooper, Josh Stein and others, thefts & smear campaigns using public funds that could have prevented recent tragedies, promoted justice and fixing a broken justice system, and other benefits in policy.
Citizen preference for persecution, hatred and torture, unspeakable sadism to DESTROY any “threat” to what the FBI called a “Culture of Corruption” has consequences beyond providing laughter for these sins of N.C. and other CORRUPT populations!
DEMAND ACTION AND HOLD OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR YEARS OF CRIMINAL VIOLENT CRIMES & ABUSES OF POWER.
Replace the U.S. Dept. of Justice and FBI, complicit in corruption, child sexual abuse, habitual government & criminal justice system misconduct with the aid of DOJ & FBI at every level from the top-down.
https://brianberger.substack.com/publish/post/155612375?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8hwgrz6zMY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwKioTi6-Oo
https://open.substack.com/pub/justice4all/p/reform-or-replace-us-doj-and-fbi-927?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false