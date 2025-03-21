Charlie Kirk called out an unhinged woke student who accused “Trump supporters” of calling him the “N” word and threatening to “rape” him.

“We are gonna find our real quick if you are telling the truth!!”

Watch Video

”I was hate crimed 5 times in one night,” the student told Kirk. “Three of them by Trump supporters.”

The student explained further that he was walking when he saw a truck with “4 white men” inside, “MAGA apparel, everything, you know.”

“Did they say ‘this is MAGA country?’” Kirk joked with a look of disbelief on his face, referencing the false allegations made by actor Jussie Smollett that he was attacked by racist Trump supporters in the middle of Chicago.

The student continued,” They drove past me and said ‘f**K you n***er!’”

“So what happened when you reported them?” Kirk asked. The student explained that he never reported the incident. “Oh really?!” Kirk exclaimed. “So maybe it didn’t happen!”

Kirk offered to involve the police and even the FBI so that the perpetrators could be brought to justice but the student still refused to say he would make a report.

“I will bring this to Linda McMahon, the head of the Department of Education, I will make sure these people are arrested by Kash Patel, the FBI!” Kirk said. “Will you do this or not!”

The student still refused to commit to reporting the alleged hate crime.

“I want the governor to get involved, I’m gonna call Marsha Blackburn, we’re gonna bring in the police, and we are going to find out really quickly if you are telling the truth or not!!”

Watch what the student does next:

Watch Video

Presented By Mode Mobile

Recent Tech Boom Could Send "EarnPhone" Soaring

While the media obsesses over Trump's return, smart money is quietly positioning for what could be one of the biggest tech booms in history.

And Mode Mobile is perfectly positioned, riding a 32,481% revenue growth wave and gearing up for a possible Nasdaq listing (stock ticker: MODE). But the real investment opportunity is now – before they hit the big stage.

Their innovation has led to over $325M in earnings for 45M+ users worldwide. And with their EarnPhone recently launching in BestBuy and Walmart, we could be looking at the next household name.

Become a pre-IPO shareholder before 2/20 for just $0.26/share and get up to 2X bonus shares.*

Learn More

Resurfaced: PISSED father storms into school board meeting, raises HELL about woke book given to his son

As President Trump looks to radically change education in the U.S. and greatly downsize the federal Department of Education, never forget how woke gender theory, Critical Race Theory and sexually explicit school materials worked their way into our children’s schools.

WATCH: A fed-up Maine father raised hell at his 11-year-old son’s school board meeting after he discovered disturbing “pornographic” reading materials made available in the school library.

“This is smut!” the father told the teachers. “I don’t care if it’s gay, straight, bisexual, whatever the terms are, it doesn’t need to be at our school!”

Watch Video

*Disclosures

1 Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

2 The rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

3 A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

4 The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

5 Minimum investment is $999.96. Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of February, Rainmaker has received $227,047. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html