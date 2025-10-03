A man wearing a “Thank you Charlie Kirk” shirt threw hands after another man walked up and kicked him outside of the Portland ICE facility which has been the scene of several violent incidents this week.

The two men can be seen exchanging strikes before the Charlie Kirk supporter knocks the attacker to the ground with a right hook.

“Motherf***er, you done?!!” the man shouted after the knockdown.

Law enforcement swarmed in to break the men up after a few moments of combat. Both men appear to have been arrested after the incident.

Video credit: The Post Millennial posted to X

Here is another angle (Warning foul language)

Breaking: Hamas agrees to release all hostages per Trump’s peace deal

Hamas announced Friday it has agreed to release all Israeli hostages—both living and dead—after “extensive consultations” based on President Trump’s peace proposal, with 48 hostages believed still held in Gaza, including 20 thought to be alive.

Ready for immediate negotiations : The militant group stated it’s prepared to begin negotiations immediately through mediators to finalize the details of the arrangement for ending the fighting in Gaza.

Trump’s deadline pressure: The announcement came as President Trump issued a 6 p.m. Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept his 20-point peace deal unveiled Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatening that “all hell” would break loose if Hamas refused.

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

Not long ago RFK Jr went toe-to-toe with senate Dems on Capitol Hill… And he was NOT holding back.

What he EXPOSED left the room in stunned silence.



An emerging health threat that affects over one hundred million Americans. And if you were born on or before January 1st, 1965… then you’re most at risk.

Angry Democrats mocked him as a conspiracy theorist…

Just like they did when he warned about the COVID Lab leak, microplastics and corruption in the FDA…

All of which now appear to be 100% TRUE.

Which is exactly why you need to hear RFK Jr’s 2025 warning NOW.

You can get full details here now while it’s still available online.

Learn More

P.S. I’ll be blunt, if you’re over the age of 60 then the RFK Jr warning exposed in this video will make you angry… but it could also save your life. Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

FBI severs ties with left-wing SPLC

Top conservative leaders including Moms for Liberty CEO Tina Descovich, Dr. Ben Carson, and representatives from Alliance Defending Freedom and Family Research Council sent a letter to the White House urging it to cut ties with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), leading to FBI Director Kash Patel’s announcement severing all FBI relationships with the organization.

SPLC’s “Hate Map” controversy : The letter argued that the SPLC has strayed from its civil rights mission and placed mainstream conservative organizations like Moms for Liberty, Alliance Defending Freedom, and Turning Point USA on its “Hate Map” alongside groups like the KKK.

History of violence connections : The conservative leaders cited multiple incidents where the SPLC’s designations allegedly inspired violence, including a 2012 attempted mass shooting at Family Research Council headquarters where the gunman cited SPLC’s hate group designation, and a 2017 assault at Middlebury College.

FBI severs all ties: Patel confirmed the FBI has terminated all partnerships with the SPLC and has no intelligence products from the group, calling it a “partisan smear machine” whose hate map has “inspired violence,” coming days after the FBI also cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League for condemning critics of transgender ideology.

Flag burning event planned at University of Virginia

A group called “Friends Against Fascism Organization” announced a “tailgate” event at the University of Virginia to burn American flags while serving food and drinks, organized by law student and Navy veteran Kirk Wolff as a symbolic protest against President Trump’s executive order calling for prosecution of flag burning that incites violence.

Legitimacy and legality questions : The University of Virginia stated the group is not an official student organization and no approval was granted for the demonstration, with officials investigating the post’s legitimacy, while the event tests Trump’s executive order against the 1989 Supreme Court ruling that flag burning is protected First Amendment speech.

Organizer’s motivation: Wolff, who has previously protested Trump’s Gaza policies, stated the president “does not get to say what the law is” and cannot “stop free speech, expression and democracy,” arguing that Trump must be reminded “his political enemies are not military enemies.”

Don’t Miss It!: