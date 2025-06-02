Featured Video:

Charlie Kirk, alongside Riley Gaines, had a tense and awkward confrontation with a student during a TPUSA campus event when he accused Kirk of debating students “unfairly.”

He gets a major reality check…

The student approached Kirk and Gaines’ table with a preamble of “good conscience” in debating.

“You gotta go faster man, what is it?” Kirk hurried the long-winded student along.

The student finally made his point, “You called our campus ‘an island of totalitarianism,… that SF State is much like Stalingrad or Leningrad, a Maoist-type concentration camp.”

“Do you guys agree with that?” Kirk asked the crowd, to which many cheered in agreement.

Kirk explained that San Francisco State University is where Riley Gaines was “literally locked in a room for hours because a bunch of trans zealots were threatening her life, and they canceled her event in a classroom and the university did nothing to punish the people responsible and instead sent out an email apologizing that her presence even came on campus. What do you think about that?!”

Watch Kirk give this student the reality check he needs. He definitely should have done his homework before challenging Kirk…

News You Need To Know:

Colorado terror attack suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack a group of mostly elderly people (ages 52-88) participating in a solidarity walk for Israeli hostages held by Hamas, sending eight victims to hospitals with at least one in critical condition.

The suspect was in the U.S. illegally after his visa expired in March - Soliman entered the country in 2022 on a non-immigrant visa, overstayed his original permit, received work authorization in 2023 which expired in March 2024, meaning he had been living illegally in the U.S. for about two months when the attack occurred.

He had previously been denied entry to the U.S. in 2005 - Law enforcement sources revealed that Soliman was rejected for a visa in 2005, though it's unclear if he made other attempts before being approved in 2022, raising questions about the vetting process for his eventual entry.

Federal authorities are treating this as a targeted terrorist attack - The FBI confirmed they're investigating the assault as terrorism, with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and FBI officials emphasizing that Soliman appeared to be waiting for the group at one of their scheduled stops, indicating premeditation and targeting based on their support for Israeli hostages.

Climate radical Greta Thunberg sailing to Gaza

What you need to know:

Thunberg is joining a humanitarian mission to Gaza to deliver aid and protest Israel's blockade - The 22-year-old climate activist will sail aboard the "Madleen" with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, citing a "moral obligation" to fight for a "free Palestine" amid what she calls the "systematic starvation of 2 million people." “The world cannot be silent bystanders,” Thunberg said about the voyage. “We are seeing a systematic starvation of 2 million people. Every single one of us has a moral obligation to do everything we can to fight for a free Palestine.”

Critics are calling her out for aligning with Hamas and virtue signaling - Sky News hosts and online commenters have attacked Thunberg, with some calling her an "urban terrorist" who will "fit right in" with Hamas, while others suggested she's treating Gaza "like some sort of idyllic holiday destination."

The mission comes after a previous failed voyage and Thunberg's controversial protest history - The Freedom Flotilla Coalition's last attempt in May was allegedly struck by a drone attack off Malta, and Thunberg previously faced backlash for being arrested at anti-Israel protests and initially failing to condemn Hamas's massacre of Israeli civilians before later clarifying her position.

Trump UNLOADS on fake news reporter who calls him "a chicken"

President Donald Trump fired back at a reporter who asked him to respond to foreign leaders accusing him of “chickening out” of bold tariff positions.

He did not appreciate the way she asked the question…

“Don’t ever say that to me! That’s a nasty question…”

Watch The Video