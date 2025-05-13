PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Fadoir's avatar
Julie Fadoir
3h

The kid asked a legitimate question. MAGA is entirely hypocritical when it comes to Biden and Trump, but Kirk responds like the jerk he is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture