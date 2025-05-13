Charlie Kirk shut down a very disrespectful student who walked up to the microphone and immediately insulted Kirk and members of President Trump’s team during a Turning Point USA campus event.

Kirk had to put him in his place…

”My question to you is, why are you so hypocritical in the way that you look at Trump and Biden?” the student asked Kirk. “Every time he announces a tariff the economy tanks,…”

“The stock market or the economy?” Kirk asked for clarification. “The stock market is back up to even before the tariff announcement.”

“That’s because he took away the tariffs,… Elon Musk isn’t even on T.V. any more because he lost trillions in Tesla,” the student alleged.

Kirk happily set the record straight, noting that Elon Musk appeared at a cabinet meeting just last week wearing several MAGA hats. “Did you see that? He said ‘I wear many hats’” Kirk told the student.

“Pete Hegseth is a moron!” the student jumped topics to insult the Secretary of Defense.

“Hold on, let’s pause at that,” Kirk halted the student. “Is military recruitment up? Yes it is. Is military moral up? Military wargames up? So you called Pete Hegseth a moron but more people want to join our military and are happier fighting in our military with Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. So that’s really weird, why is he a moron exactly?”

Kirk continued to scorch the student for his comment, “You know that he served in the U.S. Military” Is that how you talk to veterans? You call them morons?!”

The student answered back, “No! and don’t say that I do!”

Nancy Mace EXPLODES at "lunatic" Democrat who can't even define what a "woman" is

Rep. Nancy Mace got angry at a Democrat witness who could not give a real answer when asked “what is a woman?” during a DOGE Committee hearing on the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

“You say you’re here to defend women, shouldn’t you be able to define one?!!”

Initially the witness gave the correct answer to Mace’s question, defining a woman as “an adult female” but then backpedaled when she realized this answer wasn’t inclusive enough and went against the left’s hard work to redefine gender and confuse the issue.

“A woman identifies as a woman,” the witness added. “There are some women who were assigned male at birth.”

“Do women have penises?!” Mace pressed again. “Democrats have gone so crazy that women can have penises! Should little girls get used to penises in their locker rooms?!!”

Watch Mace grill the heck out of this woke witness for her refusal to define the obvious during the tense hearing:

