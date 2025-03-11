Charlie Kirk OUTSMARTS anti-DOGE student who says cutting waste won't help
He had to learn the hard way...
Charlie Kirk gave a major reality check to a pro-big government student who argues that DOGE is failing the American people.
Kirk tells him what he needed to hear…
“The DOGE administration will not save enough money,” the student told Kirk. “Even if you were to fire every single government employee, it would not even get to a fraction of how much revenue we need to get for taxes. It’s not helpful!”
Kirk came ready with cold hard numbers from DOGE’s discoveries. “It’s $115 million for equity assessment programs. That’s a lot of money!”
“No it’s not!” the student fired back.
Watch the heated debate right here:
Lone Republican PUMMELS entire panel of hysterical CNN hacks live on air
CNN Republican Shermichael Singleton blasted an entire panel full of Democrats for their party’s shameful behavior during President Trump’s address to congress last week.
“It appears to me that the Democratic Party is a part in chaos right now!” Singleton told the entire room. “They have no idea which direction to go!”
One CNN pundit, Julie Roginsky, pressed back asking Singleton if Democrats “should applaud Donald Trump when he talks about law enforcement” hinting at attacks on police during January 6. “In that very chamber where Donald Trump’s goons tried to harm the people who were sitting there,… you want Democrats to take advice from Trump?!!”
“Here we go…” Singleton rolled his eyes. “Democrats seemed pathetic and they seemed petulant in their behavior,” he said of their refusing to stand and clap for anything during Trump’s speech. “If they think that is going to help them going into midterms, I say keep going!”
Watch the CNN clash right here:
MAGA Moment: Trump gets AMBUSHED by reporters, what he does next is unbelievable...
Donald Trump arrived to speak at the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago, and didn’t know he was walking into an ambush.
As soon as sat down, the interviewer began personally attacking him.
“You invited me under false pretense!” Trump fired back. “And then you’re a half and hour late?! I think that’s a very nasty question you asked!”
I really can’t believe that there’s this many stupid people in America. They just don’t get it. Wake up America.
Of course, Kirk's right that millions and millions and up to billions and then the billions become trillions. Every day DOGE is finding more and more waste and fraud. Look at all the government (our) money sent to Dem supporter NGO's, like the 2 billion sent to Stacy Abrams' "Green" non-profit that was previously worth $100. She says she spent it in a small Georgia town getting the people new refrigerators so that they could save money on their electric bills? Call me suspicious, but that's way more than a million refrigerators! All government funding of NGO's needs to be banned because it's all a hoax to make the political class even richer with your money. How can they even be called "non governmental agencies" when they take billions from the government? And it is just one example of how people make money off the "Green" scams and government money. Like Biden's 3/4 trillion dollar "Inflation Reduction Act" that Biden eventually admitted had nothing to do with inflation but was actually the biggest "green" spending bill in American history. The bill is nothing but a slush fund for projects and companies run by Democrat donors. The bill allocated 5.5 billion in grants for EV's and electric buses. As another example, look at a company that Biden and Harris publicly promoted; the EV bus maker, Proterra. Even with tens of millions in government grants Proterra went bankrupt last year, but not until Jennifer Granholm (our nation's Energy Secretary) and others made millions. Granholm made 1.6 million off of their stock. Go look it up. It's nothing more than our money grifted to Democrat owned "Green" businesses that take the money in "pump and dump" schemes. The companies, and the "in the know" stockholders and owners profit when government money pumps the stock price up and then the owners, and the insider info stockholders dump the stock before the government money or subsidies dry up. Remember Solyndra under Obama? Same deal except that was a 1/2 billion dollar taxpayer cost. And that's why the Democrats and rich politicians don't care about the never ending government "money printing" that is driving inflation and bankrupting middle class Americans because they are just getting richer and richer.