PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ranee Armstrong's avatar
Ranee Armstrong
2h

That girl is wowzer!

I always ask myself, why don’t promiscuous women use birth control? Just curious about that. That would eliminate the decision/issue. Just thinking out loud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Farouq Alobaidi's avatar
Farouq Alobaidi
2h

good goy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture