President Donald Trump announced that a suspect for Charlie Kirk's assassination was turned in by his own father through a minister connected to law enforcement, with sources identifying the suspect as 22-year-old Utah local Tyler Robinson, the NY Post reports.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” this morning.

Trump expressed hope that the suspect would be found guilty and receive the death penalty, calling Kirk "the finest person" who didn't deserve what happened, while admitting he refused to watch the graphic video footage of the shooting.

Shooting details : Kirk was fatally shot by a single gunshot to the neck from about 200 yards away while answering a question about transgender mass shooters during his "American Comeback Tour" event at Utah Valley University, with the gunman positioned on a rooftop east of the library.

Investigation timeline: The FBI initially detained and released a different person of interest after questioning, offered a $100,000 reward for information, and involved multiple law enforcement agencies in the manhunt before this breakthrough arrest.

Tucker Carlson launches fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s family, donates $1 million himself

In less than 24 hours, Carlson’s fundraiser raised $2.6 million for Kirk’s family, over half of the $5 million goal.

Feel free to give what you can here:

Donate To The Kirk's