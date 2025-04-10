Charlie Kirk EXPLODES AT the angriest woke brat he's ever met
"You embody the WORST of this generation!!"
Charlie Kirk was confronted by his angriest foe yet during a TPUSA “Prove Me Wrong” speaking event on campus. Watch how he handles this guy’s venom and personal insults and takes him down in the end.
The man was hostile towards Kirk right from the get-go interrupting his previous conversation with a student with a bullhorn. He began to argue that Elon Musk and Tesla are not worthy of police protection amid nationwide attacks on dealerships.
”The role of the police is to protect private property!” Kirk snapped at the man. “Whether it be a Wendy’s being burned by Black Lives Matter or a Tesla dealership being burned by angry people like you, the police should protect private property!”
“There’s plenty of cases of police protecting the dealership before the mod is even there,” the man argued back. “You think that’s a good use of taxpayer dollars? Protecting a billionaire’s property?!”
Kirk told the man that he has a “sick and twisted” worldview. “What you are cheering for is the disenfranchisement and unemployment of Americans!” He then chastised him for rudely interrupting his previous debate. “You are an agitator or a leftist that would never be able to build something yourself!”
“I’ve already worked 20 hours this week!” the man shouted at Kirk. “F**k Elon Musk for taking a chainsaw to the National Park Service,… did you even graduate college?! You’re gonna come to a college and. act like you know f**king better than everybody?!!”
Watch how Kirk puts this guy in his place:
MAGA rising star makes clueless Democrat ruin his suit with one simple question: “You think Baltimore is a safe city?!!”
GOP Rep. Brandon Gill grilled Neill Franklin, a Baltimore police veteran, over failed Democrat leadership that has lead to carnage and chaos in the city during a House Judiciary hearing called “Sanctuary Jurisdictions: Magnet for Migrants, Cover for Criminals”, Wednesday.
“Do you think that Baltimore is a safe city?” Gill asked Franklin.
“Of course it is,” explaining that “perception” is the true measure of a city’s safety. “It’s what you feel as a resident in Baltimore city.”
Gill asked if Franklin was aware that the homicide rate in Baltimore was 35/100k, 5x the national average. “Does that sound like a safe city to you?!”
Watch Gill make him sweat:
DOGE Officer goes to Tesla dealership protest in Washington D.C.
“Don’t hit me with that sign!!”
PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller showed up to an anti-Elon Musk protest at a Tesla showroom in Georgetown, dressed as a DOGE officer.
“What is your message to people who are firebombing Tesla dealerships?” he asked the protesters.
Watch what they had to say:
