Charlie Kirk vs woke British brat

Charlie Kirk clashed with an anti-Trump British student during a Cambridge Union debate, telling him off in front of the crowd with a brutal final line.

“The difference is when we get our way, we will still have a country, and your country will be a third world hell hole!”

“You’ve obviously devoted a lot of your life to electing and keeping in power Donald Trump,” the student told Kirk before listing several ways in which, he claims, the Trump administration has destabilized American foreign policy. “You promised to put America first; haven’t you and your ilk sold America out?!”

Kirk calmly replied with one word, “No.”

“Well I’m glad you have great intellectual substance,” the student mocked Kirk.

The two battled over the results of President Trump’s foreign policy, finally landing on the Israel/Palestine conflict.

“I cannot see how you have the gall to lecture us on Christian morality and then sit here and justify the murder of thousands of civilians,” the student snapped at Kirk.

Kirk fired back, “I’m not going to justify every maneuver of a 100,000 person army. Instead, what I will do is say there is a good guy and there is a bad guy!”

“Isn’t that the morality of a child?!” the student quipped.

“It’s interesting that you say that because a child who knows that Israel is the good guy and Hamas is bad has a lot more wisdom than a student like yourself at Cambridge University!” Kirk said.

“Whoop this girl’s a**!” Secret Service suspends officers caught fist fighting outside Obama residence

Two uniformed Secret Service officers reportedly got into a physical fight outside Barack Obama's Washington, D.C. home last week and have now been suspended.

The brawl was caught on camera, showing the female agents punching and shoving each other, with one reportedly grabbing her radio and threatening to "whoop this girl's a**."

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21,” a Secret Service spokesman told the NY Post.

The video and audio were published by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree, showing the incident happened about 2 miles from the White House.

This adds to a pattern of concerning behavior within the Secret Service - another agent assigned to protect Kamala Harris was previously accused of attacking a supervisor in April 2024 after allegedly throwing sanitary pads and screaming at coworkers when relieved of duties.

The incident raises questions about professionalism and conduct within the Secret Service's uniformed division, especially given the high-profile nature of the location where it occurred.

RFK Jr. CLAPS BACK at Kaitlan Collins’ ridiculous “privilege” comment

RFK Jr. fired back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for claiming that not all Americans can afford unprocessed foods after pointing out his “privileged” background.

Kennedy didn’t let her get away with it…

“It’s an illusion to think that processed food is cheap because you end up paying for it with diabetes. You end up paying for it with auto-immune disregulation, with mitochondrial dysfunction, with inflammation.” RFK Jr. said. “People don’t understand that these processed foods are poison. You’re watching companies now that are changing their ingredients because of this movement. That are making good food more available to Americans because they’re demanding it.”

RFK Jr. refuted Collins presupposition, launching into updates about major corporations like Chobani that have changed their business due to more Americans demanding better ingredients.

Collins tried to counter attack, “There was a lot of push back from farmers,” she said, referring to what was believed to be a call-out on widely used pesticides.

“There’s nothing in this report that will worry the American farmer,” RFK Jr. said. “We need the farmers as partners…What we want to do is create incentive to produce the best food that we can.”

RFK then dropped a shocking truth bomb on the conversation, “Today, 38% of teens are diabetic or pre-diabetic…It’s bankrupting our country. 75% of American kids can’t qualify for military service.”

Watch the full conversation here:

Trump admin pauses all student visas, faces legal fight

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered all U.S. embassies and consulates to stop scheduling new student visa interviews while they prepare to expand social media screening and vetting requirements.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor … visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued [separate telegram], which we anticipate in the coming days,” an internal cable obtained by Politico read.

Mass Visa Revocations: The administration has already revoked at least 4,000 visas from international students with criminal records, including charges like arson, trafficking, domestic abuse, and robbery. They also tried to kick out nearly 7,000 Harvard foreign students but were blocked by a federal judge.

Social Media Monitoring: The State Department has set up an AI-powered program to scan students' social media accounts for statements supporting Hamas or other terror groups. Students expressing sympathy for designated terrorist organizations are having their visas revoked, with officials citing national security concerns.