Good evening PolitiBrawlers,

Charlie Kirk clashed with a confrontational woke student during a Turning Point USA campus debate event, calling him out for disrespectful antics when he tried to run away mid-conversation.

Kirk didn’t let him get away with it…

Watch Video

The student started by asking Kirk what would constitute “a warning sign” that Donald Trump was becoming a dictator.

“If Donald Trump did what Biden did, which was trying to use the Justice Department to put someone in prison that he was running against, I would speak out against that,” Kirk answered before asking, “Do you think it was wrong that Trump was hunted down by Biden’s DOJ for 4 years, can you disavow that?!”

The student would not admit that the Biden administration’s weaponization of the DOJ against Trump was wrong. Instead, he looked for an excuse. “Well, can you say that it was Joe Biden himself who ordered all of that?” the student clapped back.

“Yes! It was Merrick Garland! It was his Attorney General!” Kirk explained. “It wasn’t like a separate branch of government. So can you say that that was wrong? That is dictator stuff, can you say that?!”

“Well, I hope you all have a goodnight…” the student said bizarrely, trying to back out of the standoff.

“You’re a defender of authoritarian practices!” Kirk accused the student, who then shouted something as he began to walk away back into the crowd.

“Yeah okay, say that into the mic coward,” Kirk dared him.

“I think that political separation is because of your organization because you make your money off of ‘Trump, Trump Trump!’” the student said mockingly.

Watch Video

Together With Birch Gold Group

A Message from Donald Trump Jr...

Central Banks Are Hoarding Gold Before July (Here's Why)

Central banks across the globe are buying gold at the fastest pace in modern history – the highest annual totals ever recorded.

Why the urgency? They recognize that the BRICS nations can do incredible damage to the dollar.

Hi, this is Donald Trump Jr., here with an urgent message.

BRICS has slowly created an alternative global financial system – designed to function entirely outside the dollar. Central banks understood this plan years ago, and the damage it could inflict on the dollar. Their solution? Convert their dollars to gold.

At a summit this July in Rio de Janeiro, BRICS is poised to announce their alternative to the dollar-based financial system. This "Rio Reset" represents the moment when their years of behind-the-scenes preparation becomes public. And it’s for this moment that central banks have spent years preparing for. Will Your IRA or 401(k) Follow Their Lead?

As BRICS prepares their shot at the dollar, most Americans' retirement remain exposed.

The good news? You can follow the central banks' strategy with a Gold IRA – before the Rio Reset this July. To learn how, request a FREE Info Kit from Birch Gold.

Don't wait until after July and the Rio Reset, when everyone may be rushing to buy. Central banks are acting now – and so should you.

Click here to request your FREE Info Kit on Gold IRAs today.

Get My Free Info Kit

Resurfaced: Did Biden mistakenly admit he had cancer in 2022?

Amid unfortunate news of former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis, a clip has resurfaced from 2022 of Biden appearing to tell the press he has cancer.

Was this a slip of the tongue?

In the clip, Biden appears to blame emissions from oil refineries near his hometown in Claymont, Delaware for himself and so many others he grew up with having “cancer.”

“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said during the 2022 press conference about global warming at Brayton Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts.

Despite their intense political rivalry, President Trump responded to news of Biden’s diagnosis over the weekend with a warm and supportive message on Truth Social.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” Trump wrote.

All hell breaks loose when MTG clashes with Democrat for defending rights of illegal "gang member"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene battled Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman during an explosive hearing, Wednesday, for claiming there was not sufficient evidence to identify deported illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Gacia as a member of MS-13.

This turned to pure chaos very quickly…

Watch Video

”She’s not answering the question sir!” Goldman complained to the chairman, interrupting Greene’s response explaining why Abrego Garcia is not just some innocent “Maryland man.”

“A Maryland county police gang unit agreed that he’s MS-13, a reliable confidential informant agreed that he’s MS-13, I.C.E officers agreed that he’s MS-13, an immigration judge agreed that he’s MS-13, an appellate board agreed that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, your ‘Maryland man’ is MS-13!” Greene sounded off.

“She is misstating the record and the facts… I object to that being introduced!” Goldman said. “There is no final court order establishing that he’s a member. Maybe he is, so you should put all that evidence before a judge, and if he is a member of MS-13, then he should be deported.”

Chairman Mark Green chimed in to set the record straight, “You basically just read what the Attorney General said, correct?” he asked Greene.

Goldman again objected to Greene’s submission as Chairman Green was entering it into the record.

“Do not interrupt me again!!” Green snapped at Goldman.

Watch the chaotic hearing here:

Watch Video