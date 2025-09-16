Unforgettable flashback:

Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens teamed up to debunk a very angry college student who told them “I’m a black woman and I believe that white privilage f**king exists!”

Watch how Kirk handles this very rude woman who insists she is held back by racism…

“What privilege do I as a white man have that you don’t have?!!”

Vance says there can be “no unity” with radical leftists, rejects “both sides” narrative

Vice President JD Vance, guest-hosting the Charlie Kirk Show from the White House, stated there can be "no unity" with people on the Left who are celebrating or making excuses for Kirk's murder, arguing that real unity requires confronting "difficult truths" first.

Political violence characterized as primarily left-wing problem: Vance rejected the "both sides" narrative on political violence, claiming that while both sides may have issues, "one side has a much bigger and malignant problem," citing the Trump assassination attempt and the 2017 shooting of Steve Scalise as examples.

Encourages public accountability for Kirk celebration: Vance urged people to continue calling out those who celebrated or mocked Kirk's death on social media, telling listeners to "call their employer," noting that people across the country from airline pilots to university professors have already faced disciplinary action for such posts.

Promises institutional dismantling and truth-telling mission: Vance said the Trump administration would work to "dismantle the institutions that promote violence and terrorism in our own country" and concluded by referencing biblical "armor of God" imagery, encouraging Americans to commit to rebuilding the country through "telling the truth."

Young supporters restore vandalized Charlie Kirk memorial with Bible verses

A group of young people in Pensacola, Florida, used spray paint to cover up vulgar graffiti on a mural honoring Kirk at the local Graffiti Bridge landmark, adding Bible verses and positive messages after vandals had defaced the original tribute.

Vandals targeted memorial with offensive messages: Under cover of darkness following a Sunday night community vigil, vandals wrote messages including "a good Nazi is a dead Nazi," "womp womp," and "Free Palestine" across Kirk's face on the memorial mural.

Supporters cite family-friendly concerns: The young people who restored the mural said they were motivated by the inappropriate nature of the vandalism, noting that thousands of people including young children visit the popular local landmark and shouldn't be exposed to vulgar content.

Restoration includes faith-based messages: Mason Vickers, who added several Bible verses to cover the defaced portions, said he was praying for the vandals and criticized celebrating anyone's death as "vile and honestly evil," while defending Kirk's commitment to open debate and free speech as the opposite of fascism.

Trump strikes another Venezuelan drug ship

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that U.S. forces conducted a "Kinetic Strike" against Venezuelan narcoterrorists in international waters, killing three individuals he described as "confirmed narcoterrorists" transporting illegal drugs toward the United States.