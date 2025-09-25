Charlie Kirk took on a particularly angry student who insisted America was responsible for ruining the world through colonization.

His response demonstrates why he was second-to-none when it came to debating brainwashed leftists.

Watch the tense yet incredible exchange here:

Click To Watch Video

Donate

Sisters caught destroying Charlie Kirk memorial now begging for money after losing jobs

Kerri, 23, and Kaylee Rollo, 22, were arrested on September 17 for vandalizing a Charlie Kirk memorial at the Benton County Courthouse in Arkansas, where they were filmed destroying candles and signs while shouting profanities and giving middle fingers to the camera.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Personal consequences and job losses : After their arrest, Kerri was fired from her restaurant job and Kaylee was dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of his mother’s home, with the mother stating she “will not allow someone living in my home to be OK or celebrate a murder.”

GoFundMe campaign amid backlash : The sisters launched a GoFundMe seeking $18,000 for legal fees, claiming their First Amendment rights were violated and they were being “doxxed online,” though they raised nearly $15,000 with some donations appearing to come from trolls leaving critical comments.

Legal charges and community response: Both sisters were charged with first-degree criminal mischief and released on $22,500 total bond, while Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger emphasized that while people have free expression rights, “you’re trampling on the memory of a person” when destroying memorials.

New info on Charlie Kirk shooter’s transgender boyfriend paints a strange picture…

Abrupt shift led to family expulsion: Lance Twiggs, 22, was a gifted pianist with straight A’s at an accelerated magnet school for high achievers, but was kicked out by his strict Mormon parents as a minor—with disputed reasons ranging from rejecting their faith to alleged drug use and disrespectful behavior.

Amy Twiggs/Facebook