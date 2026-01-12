Opinion:

Support bold independent journalism and help us replace the mainstream media by becoming a PolitiBrawl Member today:

The Renee Good case got a significant breakthrough when video taken by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in question was released to the public by Alpha News.

The video gives critical clarity…

Good and her wife knew they were interacting with ICE agents

Good had parked their car in the middle of the road to impede the federal vehicles during an operation

Good’s wife was outside filming the interaction and antagonizing the agents

Good was told to get out of the vehicle

Good’s wife attempted to enter their vehicle but was unable

Good’s wife shouted for her to drive off

Good was not panicked and looked directly at the agent when she hit the gas pedal

The agent was struck by the vehicle

Good had her dog in the backseat

For the past few days, Democrats have tried to paint Good as simply being caught up in an operation that happened to take place after dropping her son off at school. The video makes it clear Good was keenly aware of what she was doing and to whom.

Piece continues after message from our sponsor….

Together with Health Science Institute

RFK Jr. is finally sounding the alarm:

Americans are being “MASS POISONED.”

And it’s worse than you think…

Click here to see the secret RFK Jr. is exposing…

And why this might be the biggest cover-up yet.

Learn More

Piece continues….

As I previously wrote, all of this could have been avoided had the pair not inserted themselves into a law enforcement operation. Not only did they put themselves in danger, but they also put their own dog in harm’s way. The hubris to think nothing will happen while putting your own pet in a tense situation is something to behold.

That is not to say the shooting is something to celebrate, rather, it should serve as a warning to others that while you can film what agents are doing, you can’t interfere or attack them.

No one can reasonably expect any law enforcement officer to wait and wait as a car is coming right towards them to not do something to end the threat. Plenty of police officers have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty because of drivers ramming their cars.

Support bold independent journalism and help us replace the mainstream media by becoming a PolitiBrawl Member today:

This case has basically turned into another Kyle Rittenhouse situation, where it does not matter how many videos are shown as to what happened to the ICE agents, liberals will move the goalposts or omit key facts to justify a car attack.

Many of the locals in Minneapolis are adamant ICE “murdered” Good and are not backing down from protesting despite the cold. If I had to guess, it will only be a matter of time before the energy will be too much for local or state law enforcement to contain.