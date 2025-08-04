CBS is grappling with a growing crisis over star anchor Gayle King as "CBS Mornings" ratings plummet and new ownership pledges to eliminate left-wing bias from the struggling network.

The 70-year-old co-host, earning between $13-15 million annually, is part of a show culture that has resisted management attempts to move away from polarizing coverage, according to sources. Under executive producer Shawna Thomas, the program has pursued a "woke agenda" featuring provocative bookings like drag queen interviews that alienate traditional morning show viewers.

"The audience doesn't want woke. It doesn't like progressive and provocative bookings," one source told The NY Post. "The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations."

The perennially last-place show has seen ratings crater below 2 million viewers, losing 20-30% of the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic in recent weeks. The decline accelerated after Trump's election victory, with staffers reportedly "gut-punched" and unable to hide their "distaste" for the results.

Sources blame years of diversity mandates under CBS co-CEO George Cheeks, which allowed King and Thomas to program for "niche audiences who are black, LGBTQ or other minorities" rather than mainstream America. Former CBS News president Wendy McMahon attempted to steer the show toward middle America but was allegedly ignored by Thomas, who enjoyed King's protection.

The situation becomes more precarious as Skydance Media completes its $8.4 billion Paramount acquisition on August 7th. The new owners have pledged to hire an ombudsman monitoring political bias and have already eliminated DEI policies. With King's contract expiring next May—coinciding with CBS pulling the plug on Stephen Colbert's money-losing late-night show—sources doubt she'll receive another lucrative deal.

"The culture at CBS News prevents progress," one insider concluded.