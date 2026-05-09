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Former reality T.V. star Spencer Pratt made a grand impression during his debate with Mayor Karen Bass and Council member Nithya Raman as the race heats up for the race to be Los Angeles’ mayor.

Pratt’s momentum was building prior to his appearance on the debate stage. Through short, yet impactful campaign ads that are highlighting the competitions’ failures to advocating for the end of the rampant dog abuse by drug addicts on Skid Row, along with Pratt’s personal story of losing his home during the 2025 wildfires, he has not been holding back.

That intense, constant barrage of hammering by Pratt has left Bass and Raman on the backfoot.

When asked for a yes or no response to if illegal aliens living in Los Angeles should be able to vote in local elections, Pratt was the only one who gave a quick and emphatic “No.” Bass and Raman gave word salads to say that “it depends.”

“If I wanna run against anybody, it would be the councilmember who is terrible,” Pratt explained. “Mayor Bass has at least been a mayor for almost 4 years and has, as she talked about earlier, the unions, all the unions endorse Mayor Bass. Do you think it’s easier to run against the incumbent mayor with all the unions or a random city council member who’s been a failure for 6 years? I would much rather run against Councilwoman Raman!”

Raman could only muster a response that equated to, “Well, Pratt is a MAGA Republican” even though he has not prioritized national issues.

A UCLA Luskin poll taken before the debate showed Bass was in the lead at 25%, with Pratt in second place at 11%, and Raman at 9%. Up to 40% of voters are still undecided, meaning Bass’ victory is far from a done deal.

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So if Pratt does what seems like the impossible, winning a race based on common sense instead of far-left nonsense in crazy blue L.A., could he actually turn it around?

I believe his administration will be similar to that of President Trump’s second term. What he has the power to do in order to fix the basic things that need fixing, Pratt will move with lighting speed. The problems will emerge when it involves the city council, which Pratt can be sure he will not have many allies in.

Not to mention the union machine, which as previously mentioned is supporting Bass, will likely mobilize its members to run interference in their respective fields.

It is not an enviable position to be in. Yes, he’s at the top but since he is the outsider, the forces within and without who want to go back to the status quo can be guaranteed to make his term a tough slog. He has even threatened to cut off the wasteful taxpayer spending to the NGOs. When money is on the line, who knows what tricks will be pulled?

It speaks volumes the bar for Pratt’s campaign is so low, it basically boils down to:

“I’ll enforce the law!”

“I’ll stop the dog abuse by drug addicts!”

“I’ll actually prepare for wildfires!”

It is equally cynical to know many voters, not all, will see that and say, “Nice try, racist! No way!”

The rest of the country will have to wait and see if voters in Los Angeles have had enough of the purposeful decline.