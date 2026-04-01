PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Walters's avatar
Douglas Walters
4d

Wasserman-Schultz should be behind bars, not doing public appearances.

The entitled liberal elitist single-handedly allowed Pakastani operatives full and unfettered access to the congressional servers and possibly to other government servers, when she hired them as her personal IT team without vetting them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
4d

Democrats suck, shit suckers that is why they are so full of shit

Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture