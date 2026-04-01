News Nation host Leland Vittert took Democrat congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz to task over her support for the ongoing Democrat shutdown of DHS.

“Is it worth it?!” Vittert asked the lawmaker point blank. “It was Democrats who wanted this shutdown!”

Click To Watch Video

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In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center…

Dear Reader

In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center. Take a look at the circled window in this photo…

A medical experiment commissioned by Adolf Hitler was done here in 1944. Our own U.S. government has ignored the important scientific results of this experiment.

Now, decades later, the results are finally being revealed to the public. And you will NOT believe what they expose

Click here now before we’re forced to remove it from the web.

Regards,

Emily Harper

Publisher, Natural Health Response

P.S. The health implications of this shocking video will leave you speechless. I highly recommend you watch it immediately. This could have a major impact on what you and your family know about healthcare.

Watch Now

Trump “absolutely” threatens to quit NATO in primetime speech tonight

President Donald Trump said he is “absolutely” considering quitting NATO, calling the alliance a “disgusting” paper tiger, and plans to torch allies in a landmark primetime address at 9pm ET Wednesday over their refusal to support the U.S. war against Iran.

President’s disgust with NATO: Trump told Reuters he will be discussing his disgust with NATO in the speech and confirmed he is thinking about leaving the 32-nation bloc, asking “Wouldn’t you do that if you were me?” after Europe turned its back on the Iran war.

Paper Tiger Criticism: Trump called NATO a paper tiger that adversaries like Putin do not take seriously and said it was “beyond reconsideration,” noting he was never swayed by the alliance founded in 1949.

Allies Refuse Support: European nations including France’s Macron and Britain’s Starmer refused involvement, with some barring U.S. warplanes from bases and airspace, while Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz sent oil prices soaring.

Trump Frustration Expressed: Trump accused allies of not being there automatically for the U.S. despite American support for Ukraine, told them to “go to the Strait and just take it” or buy U.S. crude, and criticized the UK’s Royal Navy as too old with non-working aircraft carriers.

Trump oversaw record 714 million barrels of offshore oil in 2025

President Donald Trump oversaw record levels of domestic energy production in 2025, including 714 million barrels of offshore oil, according to the Department of the Interior, crediting regulatory certainty and streamlined processes for unlocking America’s energy potential.

Interior Department Reports Record: Last year saw a record of 714 million barrels of offshore oil produced, with close to a billion barrels overall, as the administration provided regulatory efficiency and more certainty to energy developers.

Burgum Highlights Benefits: Interior Secretary Doug Burgum stated that President Trump has made it clear America should fully develop its abundant energy resources to strengthen the economy and benefit American families while supporting job creation and lowering energy prices.

Gulf of America Investment Boom: The policies led to a boom in offshore project investment, especially abundant in the Gulf of America, reflecting the strength of U.S. offshore resources and the hard work of American energy workers.

Trump Campaign Promise Fulfilled: The record production fulfills Trump’s 2023 pledge to bring back a pro-American energy policy, deploy warrior lawyers to eliminate unnecessary regulations, and use America’s liquid gold to make the nation rich, happy, and proud again.

Bruce Springsteen turns concert into 3-hour Anti-Trump lecture to fans

Former rock star Bruce Springsteen transformed a sold-out concert in Minneapolis into a three-hour political lecture attacking President Trump and his administration with a string of divisive insults and platitudes.