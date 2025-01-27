Byron Donalds SCHOOLS Chris Cuomo on why Trump must close federal DEI offices NOW!
"Everybody wants to make sure that people who are getting jobs are qualified to do them!"
Rep. Byron Donalds sparred with News Nation host Chris Cuomo over forced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion quotas in the job market and the government that he says have brought down performance standards across the board.
The debate was sparked by Trump’s executive order to close DEI offices across the federal government, leaving hundreds of federal worker…