Florida Rep. Byron Donalds crashed an anti-Trump and anti-Elon Musk protest in Kissimmee, Florida, getting into several heated face-to-face confrontations with the woke activists.

Watch Video

One woman holding a sign went full karen mode on Donalds. “Hold on!!” she shouted to another protester, stepping in front of her to get right up in Donalds’ face. “As a member of congress, because I was just in D.C. on Monday for Trans Day of Visibility and I would like you to rise up and support LGBTQ+ youth and stop this f**king insane attack on our children who know who they are!!”

Donalds didn’t react to her hysterical display. “Number one, I’m not gonna do that. Number two…”

“I know you’re not because you’re a fascists!!” the woman screamed at him, interrupting his answer.

Watch the out-of-control moment here:

Watch Video

American Steel CEO DESTROYS Jake Tapper's anti-tariff BS live on air

U.S. steel CEO Drew Greenblatt called out Jake Tapper on his own CNN clown show for stirring up fear about the effects of Trump’s tariffs.

Watch Video

Tapper told Greenblatt that Chinese leaders are preparing for a trade war with the U.S., asking him how his company will be affected if China stops buying his steel.

“Tariffs are going to be very good for the American manufacturing worker, we are very excited,” he explained. “It is so unfair what is happening to the American worker! They can’t compete when you have kind of unleveled playing field.”

Greenblatt continued to say that millions of American jobs stand to be created due to the actions of President Trump launching reciprocal tariffs.

“We just want to be fair!” Greenblatt told Tapper. “They are using slave labor to compete against us! They are debasing their currency!”

“Let’s just make things fair for the American worker and we’re gonna whoop em!” he added.

Tapper tried to press the CEO on his employee’s concerns about their 401ks now seeing an abrupt reduction in value. “Have any of them said anything to you about their concerns, particularly ones close to retirement?”

Greenblatt gave and honest response, admitting that there were some concerns, but not enough to erase the upside to Trump’s tariff commitment.

Watch the full clip here:

Watch Video

