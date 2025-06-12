PolitiBrawl

Angela Mickel
20m

This is another reason why Donald J. Trump is now and will always be one of a kind. All these so called "stars", (yes, the ones who left too), who are so worried about their freaking "status" in the U.S. and DJT doesn't give a rats ass about any of them! He probably doesn't even know who half of these people are. Don't get me wrong, I hope they continue to clutch their pearls and shit their pants. Now THAT'S entertainment! Just sayin'.

AJR
7m

Resign? They should be arrested and charged for “dereliction of duty” to insight an insurrection! These events are premeditated and will continue throughout the “Summer of Hate” for America!

