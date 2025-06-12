Byron Donalds CONFRONTS Democrat Governors for horrible sanctuary policy failure
They should just resign after this...
Rep. Byron Donalds went scorched earth on Democrat NY Governor Kathy Hochul and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for failing the states they serve by upholding sanctuary policies that undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure the border.
Watch Donalds cook them in front of congress…
“You are spending about $4 billion on illegal immigration! And at the same time you were actually asking the federal government for $4 billion to finish Penn. Station,” Donalds pointed out to Hochul. “Don’t you think it would be better to stop funding illegal immigrants in your state and actually use those resources to finish Penn. Station as opposed to coming to the federal government for the money?!”
“Penn. Station is owned by Amtrak and not by the state,” Hochul explained. “So it’s an appropriate use of their dollars.”
The governor continued to say that immigrants have been coming to New York for 400 years and “we don’t keep track of individuals based on their status, we make sure people have services…”
Donalds interjected, “So essentially what you’re telling me is you keep no track of money that is going to people who are not legally in the United States?”
Hochul argued back that border security was a federal problem, snapping at Donalds, “You keep putting it on our laps! It gets old after a while, if you would just do your jobs…”
“If your party would actually do the job of securing the nation, the way that President Trump had to do twice, we wouldn’t be in the situation, wouldn’t you agree?!!” Donalds fired back.
Watch Donalds grill both woke governors in front of the nation:
Together with Health Sciences Institute
Military discovery TERRIFIES Big Pharma
Everything in this video, while extremely controversial, is completely true.
A secret military experiment after 9/11 has led to a treatment with remarkable results...
NO DRUGS needed...
...and success stories with complete memory restoration—even for Alzheimer's patients.
[WATCH THIS VIDEO before Big Pharma demands its removal.]
Scott Jennings WRECKS woke CNN karen for defending California chaos
Scott Jennings clashed with a woke CNN panelist about the Trump administration’s hard-line actions in California amid Democrat neglect.
“You have a state right now being run by a bunch of people who do not want to comply with clear federal law… somebody needs to confront them and the president is doing it!!” Jennings fired off.
Trump says he “couldn’t care less” about liberal performers boycotting
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania attended The Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington D.C. for the opening night of Les Miserables Wednesday, prompting some performers to boycott the show.
Liberal Cast Member Uproar: Several cast members of the production chose to boycott the performance in protest of Trump's leadership changes at the Kennedy Center. Additionally, drag performers attended the event as a form of protest against Trump's criticism of the center's previous programming that were “specifically targeting our youth.”
Trump Unfazed: Despite the protests, Trump appeared unbothered, telling The New York Post he “couldn’t care less, all I do is run the country well.” He expressed excitement about restoring the Kennedy Center and emphasized his commitment to reshaping its programming from its current “woke” state.
Despite protests, event success soared: The event raised $10 million, highlighting the continued support from the public for the Kennedy Center's new direction.
Major Left-Wing Groups allegedly FUNDING violent LA anti-ICE protests
Left wing activist organizations are reportedly financing the destructive riots in Los Angeles and other cities.
Left-Wing Organizations Backing Violence: Recent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles have wreaked violent havoc on the city, and are now coming out as allegedly orchestrated by major left-wing groups, according to reports.
Key Organizations Involved: Groups such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), ANSWER Coalition, Service Employees International Union, and Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights LA have been identified as major organizers and funders of the unrest, sources say.
Government Contracts: CHIRLA received over $34 million in government contracts in 2023, mostly from California, raising questions about the use of public funds for violent political activism.
Nonprofit Involvement: Organizations like Operation Healthy Hearts and LA Poverty Department are accused of distributing riot gear and anarchist materials to protesters, further fueling the violence.
Financial Backing from Major Activists: Activist Neville Roy Singham, with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, has also reportedly provided significant funding to these organizations - specifically PSL, which has ties to promoting Chinese propaganda.
Investigations Underway: Senator Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into these alleged nefarious backers, saying in a letter to executive direct Angelica Salicas of the Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights, “Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct."
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is another reason why Donald J. Trump is now and will always be one of a kind. All these so called "stars", (yes, the ones who left too), who are so worried about their freaking "status" in the U.S. and DJT doesn't give a rats ass about any of them! He probably doesn't even know who half of these people are. Don't get me wrong, I hope they continue to clutch their pearls and shit their pants. Now THAT'S entertainment! Just sayin'.
Resign? They should be arrested and charged for “dereliction of duty” to insight an insurrection! These events are premeditated and will continue throughout the “Summer of Hate” for America!