Rep. Byron Donalds went scorched earth on Democrat NY Governor Kathy Hochul and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for failing the states they serve by upholding sanctuary policies that undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure the border.

Watch Donalds cook them in front of congress…

“You are spending about $4 billion on illegal immigration! And at the same time you were actually asking the federal government for $4 billion to finish Penn. Station,” Donalds pointed out to Hochul. “Don’t you think it would be better to stop funding illegal immigrants in your state and actually use those resources to finish Penn. Station as opposed to coming to the federal government for the money?!”

“Penn. Station is owned by Amtrak and not by the state,” Hochul explained. “So it’s an appropriate use of their dollars.”

The governor continued to say that immigrants have been coming to New York for 400 years and “we don’t keep track of individuals based on their status, we make sure people have services…”

Donalds interjected, “So essentially what you’re telling me is you keep no track of money that is going to people who are not legally in the United States?”

Hochul argued back that border security was a federal problem, snapping at Donalds, “You keep putting it on our laps! It gets old after a while, if you would just do your jobs…”

“If your party would actually do the job of securing the nation, the way that President Trump had to do twice, we wouldn’t be in the situation, wouldn’t you agree?!!” Donalds fired back.

Watch Donalds grill both woke governors in front of the nation:

