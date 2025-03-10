GOP Rep. Byron Donalds called out a CNN reporter for being overly critical of President Trump’s tariff agenda after her network largely ignored the Biden administration’s many economic failures.

“You didn't cover it the way it needed to be covered. That's not my opinion, that's a fact!"

“Let’s be clear about the numbers you are reporting,” Donalds told CNN’s Pamela Brown. “The reason why job growth numbers are down is because government workers are starting to lose their jobs at the federal level. They have increased the federal workforce in ways that are unsustainable!”

Brown pushed back against Donalds’ confidence, saying that consumer sentiment was now at a 3 year low, naming tariff policy as a primary concern.

Donalds explained that tariff policy was only one part of the broader economic picture, then citing detrimental moves President Biden made while in office as a main cause for the current situation. “The last administration layers $2 trillion on the economy and then tried to back-fill it with stimulus packages and government hires!”

Brown countered on Donalds’ statement once again, saying the $2 trillion wasn’t just for regulations, “it was other issues as well…”

“No it was $2 trillion, listen, I know the facts, it was $2 trillion in regulations,” Donalds snapped.

The congressman told Brown that America needs to give Trump’s tariff strategy a chance so that he can meaningfully negotiate with Mexico, Canada and China. “When prices were rising in the United States, I didn’t hear CNN talking about it much, as a matter of fact you ignored most of it!” Donalds went off at Brown. “You didn’t cover it the way it needed to be covered, that’s a fact!!”

Watch Donalds take down this CNN reporter on live T.V.:

GOP congresswoman DEMANDS Democrat mayors tell her the truth about sanctuary city spending

GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx forced sanctuary city mayors to answer one simple question: How much have they spent on illegal immigrants in their cities.

"I don't need a speech, just answer the question!!"

”Tax payers have been bearing the brunt of the massive wave of illegal aliens whpo have entered the United States. The Biden administration seemingly declared tax payers and hard working Americans collateral damage in the pursuit open borders,” Foxx told the Democrat mayors.

The congresswoman asked each mayor how much tax dollars they have spent on services for illegal immigrants in their cities. “I don’t need a speech, just tell me a number!”

Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago said he spent “roughly 1% of the city’s budget over 4 years.” Mayor Mike Johnston of Denver said he spent “$79 million over the last 2 years.” Mayor Eric Adams of New York admitted he spent “approximately $6.9 billion” on illegal immigrants.

Mayor Michelle Wu explained that she could not answer the question because Boston did not keep track of immigration status in these cases.

Watch Foxx make these Democrats sweat for what they did to their own citizens:

