GOP Rep. Byron Donalds went off when a CNN host claimed that NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was not “a communist,” insisting that Democratic Socialism was very different than the destructive ideology.

“I can’t tell the difference! He wants government grocery stores,… The truth is nobody gets a free lunch!” Donalds fired back at the interviewer.

Watch the tense moment here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Logical Health Alternatives

A terrible secret was hidden in this Manhattan Project lab for 80 years…

Take a look at this circled window at Los Alamos Laboratory…

A stunning document commissioned by Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, was hidden here in 1945.

The US government denied its existence for 80 years…

But now, you can finally view the stunning truth for yourself right here.

Learn More

New York Republican criticizes Mamdani for luxurious Puerto Rico trip during painful shutdown

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) criticized Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for attending the 2025 SOMOS Conference at the El Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico—an “iconic beachfront paradise”—days after winning his election and during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, saying “if Zohran Mamdani is truly serious about helping working families, he wouldn’t be jetting off to a luxury resort.”

Mamdani attending James-hosted reception Thursday: Mamdani is expected to travel Thursday to attend a cocktail reception hosted by New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James at the multi-day conference, Fox News reported, which includes receptions, luncheons, policy panels, and ends Saturday with a “Toes in the Sand Beachfront Party.”

Questions raised about other NY Democrats’ attendance: Lawler questioned whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Gov. Kathy Hochul were also attending, asking “who’s looking out for New Yorkers while they’re on the beach?” though Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand confirmed she is not attending.

Conference attendance amid affordability crisis: Lawler called the attendance “a disgrace — and why New Yorkers are leaving this state in droves,” demanding reporters ask Democrats “why they’re partying in Puerto Rico while New Yorkers are suffering through an affordability crisis and a government shutdown.”

Ex-DOJ employee acquitted of sandwich assault

Sean Charles Dunn, 37, was found not guilty Thursday of assaulting a federal employee after throwing a Subway sandwich at Customs and Border Patrol Agent Gregory Lairmore during an August 10 protest against President Trump’s surge of federal troops in Washington, DC, with the hoagie captured on viral video “exploding all over” the agent.

Defense argued “harmless gesture” of political speech: Dunn’s lawyers successfully argued the incident was a “harmless gesture” and an exercise of free speech while protesting, seeking to have charges dismissed on grounds he was targeted for protected political expression, after the government failed to secure a grand jury indictment on a felony assault count and downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Agent testified about sandwich impact and aftermath: Lairmore told the jury he could feel the hoagie’s impact “through my ballistic vest,” describing how it “exploded all over” leaving him smelling “onions and mustard,” with onions strewn on his police radio and mustard staining his shirt yellow, while the incident became a joke among co-workers who gifted him a “felony footlong” patch and plush sandwich.

Dunn fired and became symbol of Trump opposition: Dunn, an international affairs specialist in the DOJ’s criminal division, was fired following the incident and became a symbol of opposition to Trump’s use of federal agents to combat domestic crime, with Attorney General Pam Bondi announcing his arrest and calling him “an example of the Deep State” after he called agents “fascists” and “racists” before launching the sandwich.

Don’t Miss it!

Asking protesters: If Trump is a fascist, why are you allowed to protest like this?

Click To Watch Video