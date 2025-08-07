Rep. Jasmine Crockett has built a national profile as an unfiltered Trump critic with viral social media moments and frequent TV appearances, but congressional sources paint a troubling picture of the Dallas Democrat's actual work habits and treatment of staff.

Three sources who have worked with or for Crockett describe her as "rude" and "mean" to her own team, and rarely present when cameras aren't rolling, the NY Post reports.

According to insiders, Crockett frequently works from her luxury apartment building rather than her government office in the Longworth House Office Building, sometimes staying away for weeks. "She is laying around her apartment, won't come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them," one former aide said.

Sources describe her as "very disengaged" and more focused on being "an influencer, not a member of Congress." When she does appear on Capitol Hill—typically for committee hearings where she can deploy viral attacks—she demands staff drive her in rented luxury vehicles like Escalades rather than using staffers' personal cars, a common cost-saving practice.

"She expects her staff to drive her around while she's in the back seat," treating staffers "like an Uber driver" in what sources call a "power play." Multiple sources characterized her as "all diva, no wow" and noted she's "widely known" for not being nice to staff while showing little dedication to constituent services.