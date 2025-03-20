GOP Rep. Burgess Owens grilled Jessica Levin, Litigation Director for the Education Law Center, for opposing school choice while benefiting from an elite private education herself.

Watch her get called out in front of the entire nation for her unbelievable hypocrisy!

”I’m very impressed with your background,” Owens told Levin. “Magna cum laude from Cornell University, University of Oxford,… I’m gonna guess that’s because you had a remarkable foundation. You had parents that truly focussed on your education, is that correct?”

Levin agreed.

“Would you have had the same experience you think if you lived in the Baltimore area with 28 schools, you have 2,000 seniors with zero proficiency in math?” the congressman pressed. “75% of boys could not pass reading and writing tests. Could you have succeeded in those kind of conditions, in those public school systems?”

“We need to fully fund our public schools to make sure that all students have the opportunity,” Levin answered.

Owens interrupted, asking Levin blankly “did you go to public school?”

“No I went to private school…” she answered.

Owens revealed her to be a perfect hypocrite, benefiting from elite educations while trying to remove that option for American families and force children to endure public school.

Watch how he hammers the point and doesn’t let her off the hook:

