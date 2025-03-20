Burgess Owens CALLS OUT elitist Lib for massive school choice hypocrisy in front of congress
She fell right into his trap...
GOP Rep. Burgess Owens grilled Jessica Levin, Litigation Director for the Education Law Center, for opposing school choice while benefiting from an elite private education herself.
Watch her get called out in front of the entire nation for her unbelievable hypocrisy!
”I’m very impressed with your background,” Owens told Levin. “Magna cum laude from Cornell University, University of Oxford,… I’m gonna guess that’s because you had a remarkable foundation. You had parents that truly focussed on your education, is that correct?”
Levin agreed.
“Would you have had the same experience you think if you lived in the Baltimore area with 28 schools, you have 2,000 seniors with zero proficiency in math?” the congressman pressed. “75% of boys could not pass reading and writing tests. Could you have succeeded in those kind of conditions, in those public school systems?”
“We need to fully fund our public schools to make sure that all students have the opportunity,” Levin answered.
Owens interrupted, asking Levin blankly “did you go to public school?”
“No I went to private school…” she answered.
Owens revealed her to be a perfect hypocrite, benefiting from elite educations while trying to remove that option for American families and force children to endure public school.
Watch how he hammers the point and doesn’t let her off the hook:
Elon Musk Dreams, Mode Mobile Delivers
As Elon Musk puts it, “Apple used to really bring out products that would blow people’s minds.” Those days are long gone, and a new smartphone company is stepping up to deliver the mind-blowing moments we've been missing. They’ve just been granted the stock ticker $MODE by the Nasdaq, and you can still make an investment in their pre-IPO offering.
Turning smartphones from an expense into an income stream, Mode has already helped users earn and save an eye-popping $325M+ and seen an astonishing 32,481% revenue growth rate over three years. Uber did it to taxis, Airbnb did it to hotels…And now, Mode Mobile is doing it to the $1 trillion smartphone industry.
Don’t miss your chance to invest in the next big disruption to smartphones. Join 30,000+ shareholders and invest at $0.26/share today.
Full Breakdown: DOGE Patrol confronts lazy government employees protesting in the middle of a work day!
PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller confronted lazy bureaucrats in Washingon D.C., skipping work to protest DOGE and Elon Musk, while dressed as a DOGE Officer.
“American taxpayers want to eliminate waste fraud and abuse in the federal government, is that a fair thing to ask for?” Matt asked the protesters.
“F**k you!! We don’t want Nazis here!!” one woman screamed.
Advertiser’s Disclosure:
When they stop the lie of Einstein. A public school might actually be worth attending.
Let's concentrate intead on BRINGING together our Americans to make our America RESPECTED AGAIN not only AT HOME but also INTERNATIONALLY!