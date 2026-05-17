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By Wendy M. Yurgo

London did not burn on May 16, 2026.

It woke the hell up.

Police say around 60,000 showed up. Fine. Call it whatever number makes you feel better. But anyone who watched the footage saw something massive. Streets packed wall to wall with Britons. Families. Veterans. Young people. Christians carrying wooden crosses. Iranian exiles flying the old Lion and Sun flag. Union Jacks everywhere. Pure defiance. These people did not come to play nice. They came to tell their ruling class that England will not quietly disappear.

This was no hate rally. The media lied through their teeth. Again.

The establishment wrote their script days in advance. Tommy Robinson equals far right extremist. The march equals danger. Keir Starmer rolled out thousands of police, helicopters, and every scare tactic in the book. They warned the public to brace for violence and racism. All of it designed to keep normal people away.

And let’s not forget what Starmer’s government did before the rally even began. Foreign speakers were banned from entering the country. Dissident voices were blocked at the border. Even members of Poland’s parliament and other European nationalist figures reportedly faced restrictions tied to attending the march. Britain claims to defend democracy and free expression while barring people over political views the establishment dislikes.

The people came anyway.

The press showed up hungry for blood. They prayed for riots, burning cars, and Nazi flags. What they got instead was fathers with kids on their shoulders, women waving flags with pride, and ordinary Brits chanting for their own country. The visuals were electric. Dense crowds. Soaring flags. Real energy. It looked and felt like a nation finally standing up.

The “far-right” caricature became harder to maintain once the crowd heard from Iranian exiles, female free speech activists, Black conservative voices, Christians carrying crosses, and patriotic Britons of every background. The press wanted a hate rally. What they got was a coalition the establishment cannot easily explain away.

These marchers were not attacking freedom. They were fighting to keep it.

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Iranian dissidents stood with British patriots and spoke from brutal experience about political Islam. The wooden crosses were not hate. They were a reminder of the Christian roots that built Western liberty and dignity. The legacy media twisted every image they could. They always do.

The elites hate Tommy Robinson because he cannot be bought or polished. He comes from the streets. He speaks like it. He has taken arrests, lawfare, smears, and every dirty trick they threw at him. Still he stands. That raw courage scares them more than anything. He says out loud what millions of Brits are thinking. That is why they fear him.

Glenn Beck flew across the ocean knowing they might ban him for life. Good on him. He looked them dead in the eye and said if words get him banned then Britain is already lost. He told the crowd to Make England Great Again and dropped the truth they choke on: Islamist political ideology is incompatible with the freedoms Britain and America gave the world.

This fight is not political anymore.

It is civilizational.

This is not Churchill’s Britain. Churchill never apologized for England. He never criminalized patriotism. He never taught his people to fear their own flag. Today’s leaders monitor speech, smear their own citizens in advance, and treat a sea of Union Jacks like a threat.

Britain is not far right for wanting secure borders, safe streets, real assimilation, free speech, and leaders who put British people first. These are normal demands. Basic survival. Any healthy nation demands them. Only a sick one calls them extreme.

The panic on May 16 exposed them. They are not scared of a few extremists. They are terrified of normal people waking up and speaking together outside their control.

You cannot shame a nation into erasing itself forever. You cannot gaslight people while their communities transform at breathtaking speed without public consent. You cannot jail dissent and call it democracy.

May 16 was not fascism.

It was Britain rejecting slow motion suicide.

The media can scream extremist all day. The politicians can keep ignoring their own people. History is brutal to rulers who stop listening.

The voice that roared in London on May 16 is not going away.

It is growing louder.

Make England Great Again.

The fight for the West has only just begun.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.