British conservative Laurence Fox did the unthinkable during a debate against muslims about the Islamification in the U.K in the Oxford Union.

“The West should resist Islam in the strongest terms on free speech grounds alone! I will not submit! I will not adhere to the religious laws of far off places!” Fox said, as he reached into an envelope preparing to reveal a cartoon depiction of Muhammad.

His muslim opponents began to panic and frantically tried to stop him!

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Together with Mode Mobile

Buffett’s ‘Phone Rule’ Could Make This Company Soar

Warren Buffett famously said that “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Radical-left Michigan candidate torn apart for partying with Hasan Piker before election day

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed spent the night before Tuesday’s primary at a Detroit pool party with far-left streamer Hasan Piker, drawing swift condemnation from both his Democratic primary opponent and Republicans. The event also drew DSA congressional candidates Melat Kiros and Chris Rabb.

Piker, who has roughly 10 million followers across social media, has previously said “America deserved 9/11,” praised murderous communist dictator Mao Zedong, called for violence against capitalists and made sympathetic statements towards Hamas.

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, running against El-Sayed in the primary, called Piker’s rhetoric something that “makes people uncomfortable” and said El-Sayed should distance himself from the streamer. Stevens contrasted her own election-eve activities — appearing with established Democratic figures — with El-Sayed’s poolside gathering.

Republicans pounced immediately. The NRSC accused El-Sayed of spending his final campaign hours “with an antisemite and terrorist sympathizer,” while the campaign of GOP nominee Mike Rogers called the scene “giving fraud, not serious.”

Canadian who slapped pro-Trump teen on NJ boardwalk ordered deported

Kaitlyn Tracey, 33, a Canadian national who illegally overstayed her visa, was ordered deported by a Texas immigration judge Tuesday and pleaded guilty to simple assault, from her July 3 attack on a teenager wearing patriotic clothing at the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk in New Jersey. She was sentenced to time served and will be banned from returning to the US for what the judge described as “a very long time.”

Tracey’s defense attorney portrayed her as a productive member of society who simply overstayed her visa after marrying an American citizen. The victim’s family, described in court as proud immigrants who celebrate American independence, expressed satisfaction with the outcome through a written impact statement read aloud by the judge.

Tracey’s husband Matt Geroni, a self-described social media personality, was absent from the hearing. He had previously posted videos on TikTok wishing death upon President Trump and his family, including children.

Federal appeals court upholds Florida’s ban on children attending sexually explicit drag shows

The full US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled 8-5 Tuesday that Florida can enforce its Protection of Children Act, which bans minors from attending live performances featuring nudity, sexual conduct, or lewd displays.

The ruling vacated a lower court’s statewide preliminary injunction that had blocked the law since 2023, finding the restaurant chain that challenged it was unlikely to succeed on its constitutional claims.