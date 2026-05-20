PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becky Brown's avatar
Becky Brown
3h

This read was exhausting Miss Wendy.

Every word you wrote was felt internally with the passion of physically being punched in the stomach or as a child being shook after doing something terribly bad by your mom.

Being told Islam has been designated as a terrorist group in our nation by our President and yet state by state Islamic groups are literally building there own cities within raised walls keeping a tight distance from anyone other than islam’s.

When America started opening our country in the 20’s to anyone wanting to come from other countries to live and be free, opportunity to grow with abundance and make a better life with their family they came and assimilated to our countries way of life. Foreigners learned English, the world was great. By 1940 only, 20 short years later the foreigners were buying up parts of cities, land, and naming there new found areas wherever they came from. You can’t go anywhere in the US that doesn’t have “China town, little Italy, Jewish sections, little India, and on and on. The difference is, anyone from any culture is welcomed, however, these foreign cities have switched in the past 45-50 years and most do not speak English anymore, so there’s been a quiet change happening there, something to keep an eye on. Islam teaches no one other race other than Islam are pure. They will never assimilate in our country, they are a threat to every man, woman, and child.

As an American voter I’m mad as heck that we the people are being ignored because I know if we were not being kept in the dark this wouldn’t be a talking point, because it never would have been allowed.

Not one woman in the United States will ever allow some barbaric man force a woman to where a sheet thrown over her head all the way to the ground with holes to see out of walking behind this mule like he’s some sort of god. That WILL be a cold day in hell!

Once again Miss Wendy, speaking the truth is about hearing the hard truths and you are an exceptional writer fighting to right the wrongs that so many have forgotten.

Citizens of Britain fighting to make your country the country it once was, keep up the hard fight, your country is worth fighting for.

Thank you Wendy for trying to shake up our country (USA) by letting us know we still have a chance to do what’s right before our heads are on a spike, literally!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture