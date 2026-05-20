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By Wendy M. Yurgo

On Saturday, tens of thousands of Britons flooded the streets of London.

Families. Veterans. Christians carrying wooden crosses. Iranian exiles flying the Lion and Sun flag. Ordinary people who believe their concerns over immigration, cultural fragmentation, public safety, and national identity have been ignored for too long.

Two days later, the political establishment is still trying to process what happened.

The march was not simply about Britain.

It was a warning to the rest of the West.

Because many conservatives now believe the same tensions Britain spent years dismissing are beginning to emerge here in the United States, and nowhere more visibly than Texas.

And unlike Britain, Texas still has time to confront these battles before they become even more politically and culturally combustible.

The Blueprint

Britain did not wake up one morning and suddenly arrive at this moment. It happened gradually. Policy by policy. Court ruling by court ruling. Accommodation by accommodation. While the media mocked anyone who raised concerns and political leaders assured citizens everything was under control.

Now Texas is watching similar fights emerge in real time.

Forty miles northeast of Dallas, a 402-acre Muslim-centric development known as EPIC City, later rebranded “The Meadow,” has become the center of one of the most explosive political and legal battles in the country. The proposed development includes more than 1,000 homes, a mosque, retail infrastructure, senior living, and a K–12 Islamic school. In promotional material later deleted after public backlash, organizers described the project as intended to become “the epicenter of Islam in America.”

As conservatives sounded the alarm, developers quietly rebranded the project and the lawsuits quickly followed.

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued over the project’s proposed utility district. HUD launched an investigation. A state bench trial is now scheduled for November 2026.

This is not internet rumor or social media paranoia. This is an active, documented legal and political fight unfolding inside Texas.

Meanwhile, the East Plano Islamic Center, tied to the broader EPIC network, has experienced such rapid growth that overflow rooms have become necessary during services. Some Muslim publications have described the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as “the Medina of America” as the region’s Muslim population and infrastructure continue expanding. Reports estimate the area now contains more than sixty Sunni mosques.

Houston is not far behind. Greater Houston reportedly has more than two hundred mosques and Islamic centers and is home to the largest Muslim population in the Southern United States.

This is not a small or temporary demographic shift. It is a growing and permanent population building institutions, schools, financial systems, and political influence while Texas leaders scramble to determine where the legal and cultural boundaries actually are.

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The Shadow Court

EPIC City is not the only front in this fight.

In April 2026, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced what he called a landmark investigation into a Dallas-based group known as the Islamic Tribunal. According to the Texas Attorney General’s office, the organization claimed authority over disputes involving Muslim Texans and falsely represented that its rulings carried “the approval of the Texas Judicial system.”

Paxton argued the matter crossed from protected religious arbitration into potentially deceptive representations about legal authority inside the state of Texas.

His warning was direct:

“Anyone or any entity that seeks to subvert the codified state and federal laws of this country will be stopped dead in their tracks. This is America, and we will not be governed by Sharia law.”

Following the investigation, reports indicated the Islamic Tribunal modified portions of its website and public descriptions of its role.

Britain did not arrive at parallel legal and cultural systems through one dramatic declaration. It happened quietly, institution by institution, while political leaders insisted citizens ignore what was plainly visible.

Your Tax Dollars, Their Schools

Texas conservatives fought for years to pass school choice.

The Texas Education Freedom Accounts program, a $1 billion initiative providing families with roughly $10,000 per student for private education, was championed as a lifeline for parents fleeing failing public schools. It was sold to much of the Texas electorate as a parental rights revolution, particularly for Christian and Jewish families seeking alternatives to collapsing public education.

Then the lawsuits started.

Islamic schools connected to CAIR affiliates sought access to taxpayer-funded vouchers. Governor Greg Abbott publicly opposed extending funds to schools he believed promoted radical ideology. Paxton backed the effort. State officials initially refused certification.

Then a federal judge intervened.

The court ordered Texas officials to reconsider the applications and extend the window for Islamic schools to apply. Following court intervention, Islamic schools were allowed back into the application process, forcing Texas into a political and legal battle many conservatives never expected the program to create.

Many Texas voters never imagined the school choice fight would end here. But once the state created a taxpayer-funded education system without meaningful ideological boundaries, the expansion became inevitable. Courts, not voters, would ultimately decide who qualifies.

Now Texas taxpayers are being forced into a debate many never realized they were having in the first place: should the public be compelled to fund religious and ideological systems fundamentally at odds with the values many supporters believed the program was created to protect?

Britain learned this lesson years ago through publicly funded faith schools and parallel educational systems. Texas is now confronting the same debate at extraordinary speed.

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The CAIR Battle

In late 2025, Governor Abbott designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under Texas authority, though neither group holds that designation at the federal level.

Abbott also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to open criminal investigations into both organizations and their affiliates.

CAIR immediately challenged the actions in federal court.

At the same time, schools tied to CAIR-linked networks were seeking access to Texas taxpayer-funded voucher dollars after judicial intervention forced reconsideration of their applications.

The contradiction was impossible to ignore: federal courts were expanding access to taxpayer-funded programs while Texas officials were simultaneously investigating the very organizations tied to them.

The Communities Texans Are Now Debating Openly

Texas Congressman Chip Roy said publicly during the primaries that parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex have become areas where some Texans feel increasingly culturally displaced and uncomfortable.

The media immediately labeled the comments Islamophobic.

But residents in Collin County have continued showing up to public meetings expressing fears over rapid demographic and cultural transformation they believe was never openly debated with voters.

Britain has spent years dealing with similar tensions while political leaders and media outlets dismissed critics as extremists until frustration finally exploded into the open.

Texas still has time to confront these issues democratically before resentment hardens into the kind of political fracture now consuming parts of Europe.

The Ballot and the Battle

Early voting is already underway for the May 26 Texas Republican Primary Runoff.

These races are not abstract political theater. They will shape how Texas handles immigration, religious liberty, school choice, local governance, and the growing legal battles surrounding developments like EPIC City.

Ken Paxton has aggressively positioned himself at the center of nearly every major fight described above. He sued over EPIC City’s utility district, launched the Islamic Tribunal investigation, fought the inclusion of Islamic schools in the voucher program, and pushed investigations tied to CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Paxton has built a reputation among conservatives for engaging fights that most officials sidestep, taking on legal battles directly rather than issuing carefully worded statements from a distance.

What separates him is not just aggression. It is strategy. Paxton understands how institutional battles are actually won. He identifies pressure points, forces legal confrontations, and moves aggressively while others are still debating whether the fight is even worth having.

Whether the issue is immigration, election integrity, federal overreach, Big Tech censorship, or now the growing battles surrounding EPIC City and parallel legal systems, Paxton repeatedly takes fights most politicians avoid and drags them directly into court and public view.

These elections matter far more than many Texans seem willing to admit.

And if conservatives sit home assuming someone else will handle it, they do not get to wake up years from now asking how Texas changed so quickly.

Political transformation rarely happens all at once. It unfolds election by election, race by race, while millions stay disengaged believing someone else will hold the line.

What London Just Showed The West

The people who marched in London were not marching because they hated their country.

They marched because they loved it.

They believe Britain is still worth fighting for.

Must-read:

For years, ordinary citizens watched political leaders dismiss concerns over immigration, cultural fragmentation, public safety, and national identity as backward or dangerous. Now those same issues are exploding into the open across Britain, forcing conversations the establishment spent years trying to shut down.

The crowds in London were not signs of surrender. They were signs of awakening.

Britain is fighting back.

And Texas should pay attention to both the warning and the awakening.

Texas is not Britain. Not yet.

Texas still has elections that matter. Texas still has leaders willing to fight publicly over these issues. Texas still has a population capable of confronting these debates before the fractures deepen further.

But the window does not stay open forever.

Every court ruling narrowing state authority narrows it further. Every institutional battle delayed narrows it further. Every voter who stays home because politics feels exhausting narrows it further.

Britain waited too long to confront many of these battles openly. Now millions of Britons are demanding their leaders finally listen.

Texas still has the opportunity to act before the fight becomes that intense.

Texas still has a ballot.

Use it while it still matters.

About the Author Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.