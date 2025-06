CLICK TO WATCH!

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 TRUMP WINS 2024 Election

That sound you can hear is MSNBC and CNN WAILING!

In a stunning rebuke of the Biden/ Harris agenda Donald Trump CRUSHED the 2024 election! Fox just called Pennsylvania for Trump!



-THIS POST HAS BEEN UPDATED TO ADD THE LIVESTREAM OF TRUMP’S SPEECH BELOW!- @ 02:30 11/06/2024