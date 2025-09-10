UPDATE: Trump responds to reported shooting of Charlie Kirk

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Initial Info:

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was just reportedly shot during a speaking event in Utah.

Kirk was doing a Q&A session on campus at Utah State when the apparent shooting occurred, sending thousands of spectators panicking and fleeing after the shot rang out, social media posts show.

Video footage appears to show the horrific moment, GRAPHIC WARING:

Occurring only minutes ago, details are sparse but PolitiBrawl will bring you updates as more information becomes available…

UPDATE: Suspected shooter apprehended on scene

UPDATED: Reports now say this man is NOT the shooter

Update: Video of massive crowd fleeing after apparent shooting of Charlie Kirk

MSNBC: “We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration”

UPDATE: Video shows suspected shooter being dragged by police in his underwear “Shoot me!!!”

UPDATED: Reports now say this man is NOT the shooter